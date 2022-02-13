LBFF 7: codes will be distributed in this Saturday’s broadcast (12) | battle royale

The Brazilian Free Fire League (LBFF) 7 will distribute codes (codiguins) during the broadcast of the fourth round, which takes place this Saturday (12). The action is carried out by Banco Santander, which is sponsoring the Free Fire competition for the second consecutive year. With codiguins, it is possible to enable exclusive looks and packages with special items in Garena’s Battle Royale. However, to find them it will be necessary to pay close attention to the transmission, as they will appear hidden and at random times.

It is worth remembering that the matches of this Saturday’s round (12) start at 1 pm, in Brasília’s official time. It is possible to follow the entire broadcast on Garena’s official YouTube channels, on BOOYAH! Live and on TikTok. On open TV, you can watch it on Saturdays and Sundays through the Rede TV channel.

1 of 2 In an action carried out by Santander, LBFF 7 will be distributing codiguins during Saturday’s round (12) — Photo: Disclosure/ffesports In an action carried out by Santander, LBFF 7 will be distributing codiguins during Saturday’s round (12) — Photo: Disclosure/ffesports

With the broadcast codiguins, it will be possible to obtain up to five exclusive items. The highlight is the Santander Jacket, a skin released in 2021 and which became very famous among players. The other items are the Black Suit (pants), the Women’s TechWear (shoes), the Room Card and a Character Ticket (Hayato).

To redeem the codiguins, it is necessary to go to Garena’s rewards portal (https://reward.ff.garena.com/pt). There, the website will ask you to access your account (the same one that is connected to Free Fire) from any social network, such as Facebook or Twitter. Once this is done, it will be possible to type the codiguin and rescue it.

2 of 2 Santander jacket is among the items you can find on the LBFF broadcast on Saturday (12) — Photo: Disclosure/Santander Santander jacket is among the items you can find on the LBFF’s Saturday (12) broadcast — Photo: Disclosure/Santander

In 2021, Santander had already carried out similar actions in partnership with Free Fire, sending rewards to players who were customers of the bank. This time, the action is valid for any player who finds the codiguins in the broadcast, regardless of whether they are an account holder or not. It is worth noting that Santander also announced LBFF presenter Camila ”CamilotaXP” Silveira as the bank’s official ambassador in the gaming universe.