Caixa Econômica Federal’s digital platform, box has, is growing more and more and expanding its service portfolio. Many Brazilians downloaded the app last year so they could receive emergency aid and other social programs from the Federal Government.

The application is very easy to use, but some people still encounter one difficulty or another. In it, users can consult their benefits, see the calendar provided by the Government, recharge their cell phones and pay slips and much more.

Do you want to learn how to transfer money from Caixa Tem to other banks? Check out the step-by-step guide to make the transfer to other financial institutions, but first it is worth remembering that if the money is transferred to another Caixa account, this operation will not have a limit of amounts per day, for other banks, the user can do only three monthly operations with a maximum value of R$ 600 per transaction.

See how to make transfers in the Caixa Tem app

Open the app;

Look for the alternative “Transfer money” located on your Home screen;

Then, a chat will be started for you to carry out the movement;

In this chat window, you will inform the branch and the account you want to transfer the money, then you will read a QR Code to provide the bank details or you can also use the information that has already been saved in the app;

Ready! It’s simple and fast, the money will be available within one business day.

When the transaction is closed, you can issue the transaction receipt.

If you want to share, just click on the share icon to save the receipt on your device or send it to a contact on your cell phone.

Oh, and remember to keep the app always up to date so that your personal data is preserved and also for the security of banking transactions.