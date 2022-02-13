Learn more about herpes, an infectious disease that became a topic at BBB – Acorda Cidade

Posted on 02/12/2022 17:43.

Cold sores are an infection caused by a virus that causes small blisters to appear on the lips.

One of the most talked about subjects in recent days on social networks was the kiss between the sisters Natália and Eliezer, participants in the reality show of BBB 22, on Rede Globo.

Although it is considered a ‘normal’ kiss, what most caught the attention of the other participants was the fact that Eliezer was suspected of having cold sores, an infection caused by a virus with the appearance of small blisters on the lips.

Faced with the fact, Acorda Cidade went in search of more information about the disease with the dermatologist, Helga Clementino. According to her, the disease comes in two types.

“Herpes labialis is actually a manifestation of a disease caused by a virus called herpes simplex. There is type 1 labial and type 2 genital. Type 1 manifests itself with blisters on the lips, sores and when there is of these lesions, the most appropriate thing is to really avoid contact with other mucous membranes to pass because this is transmissible”, he explained.

What are the main causes?

“We have a data that is very interesting. 90% of the adult population in the world has this virus, it is the most prevalent virus in humans, so you acquire this virus in contact at some point in your life, for example, sharing cups, sharing cutlery, kisses, more intimate contacts, this is all a way of transmitting herpes”, said the doctor.

Who are the rich if they don’t treat the disease?

“When we have herpes in the region of the lips, which is very common, we see that people are more concerned with appearance, but we cannot forget that herpes, that over there, is the tip of the iceberg. below that, there is a possibility of complications that makes the situation more serious. We should give more importance, so if I have a patient who has a recurrent lesion on the lips due to herpes, he is at a greater risk of developing other problems neural inflammation, in a more serious condition, which is herpetic encephalitis, which is like herpetic meningitis”.

How is herpes treated?

Helga reported that the fight against the virus is done with oral medications.

“The treatment of herpes at first is not done with cream or ointment, but with oral medication. Cream for herpes does not work, this should be very clear because people go to the pharmacy and buy a cream, thinking they are treating herpes, but that doesn’t work because herpes is caused by a virus, and viruses, we don’t kill with cream. oral form. Most of the time the treatment is not fast, there are situations that we need to spend months using the medication, without a recurring condition. This is a virus that lies dormant in our body even when we do not have the lesion visible. So in some situations, most of the time, these treatments are to numb the virus and not kill it”.

Also according to the dermatologist, the main prevention to avoid acquiring the disease is to share personal items and explained that there are studies to produce a vaccine against herpes.

“It is necessary to avoid contact with people who have the active lesion, which are those bubbles that are around the lips or in the genital region, because these bubbles have viral particles that are highly transmissible, in addition to avoiding, of course, sharing cups, cutlery, makeup, gloss and today, a study is under development for the herpes type 2 vaccine, it will probably be a vaccine similar to the Pfizer vaccine, which is used against Covid-19 “, he explained.

According to the dermatologist, other professionals are also specialists to treat the disease.

“To treat this disease, the most recommended thing is to also look for an infectious disease specialist because it is an infection, but it is also possible to look for a urologist in the case of men, if the disease is caused in the intimate parts or a gynecologist in the case of women. the sooner it is detected, the better it will be, as it reduces the viral load of this disease. It is also worth noting that it is a disease that affects more young adults”, he concluded.

