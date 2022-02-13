Lightning Promotion! Business class flights to Orlando from R$5,402 from São Paulo!

Latam’s lightning promotion for business class flights from São Paulo to Orlando. There are few seats to fly now in February or March for a price far below the market: tickets start at R$5,402 round trip, with all fees included and up to 3 pieces of checked baggage! There are even dates to travel during Carnival, check out the options at the end of the post.

Some flights are direct, operated by Latam itself, but there are also flights with Delta, a partner of Latam that owes nothing in terms of onboard experience. In both expect to find seats that recline 180º, printed menus, exquisite menu and wine list, in addition to adding many miles!

The United States has its borders open to Brazilians and other foreigners fully vaccinated. All vaccines applied in Brazil are accepted, including those who took doses of different vaccines. In addition, the traveler needs to undergo an antigen test or RT-PCR 24 hours before the flight. Just don’t forget that you need a US visa to make the trip!