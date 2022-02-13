Livelo offers up to 6 points per real spent on Extra

THE livelo is offering up 6 points per dollar spent at the Extra. The offer – valid until Monday (12) – includes only products sold and delivered by Extra and is exclusive for payments made by credit card or bank slip.

bonus

6 points per real spent: exclusive to all Livelo customers buying products in the “Sports and Leisure” category;

5 points per dollar spent: all Livelo customers buying items from other categories;

Conditions

Offer eligible products: items sold and delivered by Extra.

Payment method: bank transfer or credit card.

Marketplace products (which are not sold and delivered by Extra) score 1 (one) point per real. Points will be credited within 30 (thirty) days after receipt of the product(s). They will be valid for 24 months from the credit date.

How to participate

Access Extra through the Livelo website; Click on “Go to Extra”; Choose the desired product and proceed with the purchase. After completion of payment it is necessary to click on the Livelo seal in the option “Accumulate Points”.

purchase example

When selecting a product, you can see, in the upper right corner, how many points will be accumulated. Note that the parity changes depending on the chosen product category:

Category “Sports and Leisure” (6:1)

Other categories (5:1)

We advise you to take pictures or record your computer screen during the purchase process. That way, if a problem occurs, you can appeal and guarantee the correct credit of your points. We have a complete tutorial teaching you how to do this.

Comment

The promotion is very similar to the last one we published and is interesting for those who want to buy a product at Extra, especially for sports and leisure items, as this category allows you to accumulate 6 points per real.

Thinking about taking advantage? To participate, access Extra through the Livelo website.

We are going through a delicate moment in the aviation and tourism sector in general. Analyze advertised promotions and don’t make impulsive decisions. Consult our posting policy during the coronavirus pandemic.