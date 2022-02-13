Livelo offers up to 6 points per real spent on Extra

THE livelo is offering up 6 points per dollar spent at the Extra. The offer – valid until Monday (12) – includes only products sold and delivered by Extra and is exclusive for payments made by credit card or bank slip.
bonus
6 points per real spent: exclusive to all Livelo customers buying products in the “Sports and Leisure” category;
5 points per dollar spent: all Livelo customers buying items from other categories;
Conditions
Offer eligible products: items sold and delivered by Extra.
Payment method: bank transfer or credit card.
Marketplace products (which are not sold and delivered by Extra) score 1 (one) point per real. Points will be credited within 30 (thirty) days after receipt of the product(s). They will be valid for 24 months from the credit date.
How to participate
- Access Extra through the Livelo website;
- Click on “Go to Extra”;
- Choose the desired product and proceed with the purchase.
- After completion of payment it is necessary to click on the Livelo seal in the option “Accumulate Points”.
purchase example
When selecting a product, you can see, in the upper right corner, how many points will be accumulated. Note that the parity changes depending on the chosen product category:
Category “Sports and Leisure” (6:1)
Other categories (5:1)
We advise you to take pictures or record your computer screen during the purchase process. That way, if a problem occurs, you can appeal and guarantee the correct credit of your points. We have a complete tutorial teaching you how to do this.
Comment
The promotion is very similar to the last one we published and is interesting for those who want to buy a product at Extra, especially for sports and leisure items, as this category allows you to accumulate 6 points per real.
Thinking about taking advantage? To participate, access Extra through the Livelo website.
We are going through a delicate moment in the aviation and tourism sector in general. Analyze advertised promotions and don’t make impulsive decisions. Consult our posting policy during the coronavirus pandemic.