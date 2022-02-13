Lula and Alckmin have a new meeting and want to announce a ticket in March – 02/12/2022 – Poder

Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) had a new meeting on the night of Friday (11) with former São Paulo governor Geraldo Alckmin (non-party), quoted to be a candidate for vice president on the ticket headed by PT.

In the conversation, the two advanced in the negotiations for the formation of the alliance and established the month of March as the time when the agreement should be officially announced.

The meeting took place at the home of former São Paulo mayor Fernando Haddad (PT), one of the main organizers of the ticket and pre-candidate for the Government of São Paulo.

In the coming weeks, Lula and Alckmin will dedicate themselves to defining the party that the former governor will join to run alongside the PT. Talks with PSB are the most advanced, but allies of the pair say other options are on the table.

The group wants to agree on Alckmin’s new legend and make official the ticket with Lula in the middle of next month. The idea, with this, is to facilitate the migration of deputies to the same party as the former governor before the deadline for party affiliations, on April 2 (six months before the election).

Lula has defended the choice of Alckmin as his deputy in several private conversations, both with co-religionists and members of other parties.

The option for the former toucan is considered irreversible by PT members close to the former president. There was an assessment during the meeting that Alckmin’s name had already passed a popularity test and was approved.

This Friday’s dinner was described as a move to consolidate the personal rapprochement between the two politicians, who discussed the country’s problems in areas such as health, education and social issues.

The relationship between presidents and Congress was also discussed. Lula and Alckmin agreed that the relationship with the Legislature will be one of the main political challenges of the next government.

According to participants at the meeting, Lula made a pragmatic assessment of the electoral process and said he believed that the dispute with Jair Bolsonaro will not be easy. For the PT, the current president has accumulated strength over the last few years and has consolidated his bond with a large slice of the population.

Photos of the meeting were published by those responsible for the Arab restaurant in São Paulo, which prepared dinner at Haddad’s house.

Negotiations to define the party to which Alckmin will join should intensify in the next two weeks, involving state arrangements and talks with the PSB around the formation of a federation with the PT.

Behind the scenes, some PT members are still working for Alckmin to join the PSD, in a move to seal the party’s support for Lula in the first round.

Migration, however, is considered difficult because the party’s president, Gilberto Kassab, insists on the plan to launch his own candidacy for the Planalto Palace.

To achieve the alliance with PT, Alckmin left the PSDB in December last year.

The new meeting with Lula also takes place in the midst of PT’s articulations to guarantee Haddad’s candidacy for the Government of São Paulo.

The former president tells allies that for the first time he sees real chances for the PT to win the state government.

Toucans have ruled São Paulo since 1995, when Mário Covas won the state election for the first time in 1994.

Lula argues that the presence of Alckmin on his ticket and also the possibility of the former São Paulo governor working for Haddad is one of the factors that lead him to believe in the PT victory.

The former president has also said that the alliance with Alckmin is a nod to sectors of the center and center-right and that this, in itself, will positively impact Haddad’s campaign.

At the same time that he is close to the former mayor of the capital of São Paulo, however, the former toucan maintains conversations with Márcio França (PSB-SP), who also wants to run for the government of São Paulo.

França was vice governor of São Paulo from January 2015 to April 2018, when he took over the government after Alckmin left to run for president.

If an agreement is not consolidated for one of the two to withdraw from the dispute, both hope to count on the help of the former governor in the campaign. Both França and Haddad are pointed out as articulators of the idea of ​​Alckmin being Lula’s deputy.

According to a Datafolha poll, in the race for Bandeirantes, Geraldo Alckmin would have 28% of the voting intentions, followed by Haddad, with 19%, France (PSB), with 13%, and Boulos (PSOL), with 10%.

Without Alckmin in the race and with vice-governor Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB-SP), who appears with 6% of voting intentions, Haddad rises from 19% to 28% of respondents who declare their intention to vote for him.

France, Alckmin’s former deputy governor, grows from 13% to 19% in one scenario. Boulos goes from 10% to up to 18%.

At the end of last year, in December, the former toucan had his first public meeting with the former president during a dinner organized by the group of lawyers Prerogativas.

After that occasion, in January, Lula publicly defended the alliance with Alckmin in an interview.

“For my part, there is no problem in making an alliance with Alckmin and having him as vice president. We are going to build a program of interest to Brazilian society. I do not give up that the priority is the Brazilian people.”

Days after the statement, Alckmin told leaf have liked Lula’s speech. “I thought it was positive, good,” said Alckmin.

To allies, the former toucan indicates that he is determined to compose the ticket with Lula. He says that it is necessary to think about Brazil and that joining the PT can be an important gesture to sectors of the center.

​A Datafolha survey released at the end of last year shows that, for 70% of voters, the hypothesis of the Lula-Alckmin ticket does not change the chance of voting for PT, who leads the race with 48%. President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) appears in second with 22%.