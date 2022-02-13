Lula and Alckmin have dinner, without France, at Haddad’s house

Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and former São Paulo governor Geraldo Alckmin (non-party) met last Friday at the home of former São Paulo mayor Fernando Haddad (PT), one of the main organizers of the plate between the two former rivals.

The dinner took place in São Paulo and was attended by former federal deputy Gabriel Chalita (non-party), in addition to former first ladies Lu Alckmin and Ana Estela Haddad, and Rosangela Silva, Janja, Lula’s companion. According to reports from close people, the dinner further consolidated the relationship between the former president and the former governor.

Eight months before the election, the ticket is considered right in the surroundings of the two politicians, but it still remains to define the new party of Alckmin, who left the PSDB last year. The talks with the PSB, despite being advanced, continue to bump into the possible candidacy of Márcio França (PSB) to the government of São Paulo. The PT, in turn, wants to launch Haddad. For this reason, this Friday’s meeting was considered by some people close to Lula and Alckmin as a possible sign of France’s “isolation”.

PSB and PT negotiate the formation of a party federation, which would also include PCdoB and PV, but among the central obstacles the complications in the state platforms stand out, as in the case of São Paulo.

One of the alternatives considered is Alckmin’s affiliation to the PV, which would pave the way for the PSB candidate to compete against Haddad in the dispute for Palácio dos Bandeirantes and Lula to have at least two platforms in São Paulo. PT members expect to announce their presidential ticket by March, with the aim of facilitating the affiliations of other deputies to Alckmin’s eventual party.

Lula and Alckmin have previously met on at least three other occasions. The first public appearance was at an event organized by the Prerogativas group at the end of last year. At the time, the former Tucano said that the historic moment demanded “political greatness”. The former president, in turn, minimized the fact that both had been adversaries in the past and highlighted the importance of joining forces committed to the defense of democracy.