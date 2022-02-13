Lula and Alckmin meet at Haddad’s house in São Paulo | Julia Dualibi’s blog

Former President Lula and former SP Governor Geraldo Alckmin (non-party) had a new meeting on Friday (11), in São Paulo.

Alckmin is quoted as vice on Lula’s ticket in the presidential race in 2022.

The meeting, which took place at the home of Fernando Haddad, former mayor of São Paulo, was revealed by the newspaper “Folha de S.Paulo” and confirmed by the blog. Lu Alckmin, Janja – Lula’s girlfriend – and Ana Estela Haddad attended the dinner.

According to reports, the atmosphere between Alckmin and Lula is getting better.

“It was the consolidation of a relationship,” one of the members of the dinner told the blog.

Alckmin, who left the PSDB, has not yet defined which party he should join – the decision should only be announced in March. The tendency is for him to go to the PSB, which is negotiating a federation with the PT.

This is the third meeting between Alckmin and Lula after the alliance began to be negotiated. The other two took place at the home of former Secretary of Education Gabriel Chalita.

In addition, at the end of 2021, the two had their first public appearance, at a dinner organized by a group of lawyers in São Paulo.

Haddad and former governor Marcio França were the main articulators of this alliance. It so happens that, for it to be made possible through the federation, PT and PSB can only have one candidate for governor in São Paulo – and both Haddad and França have said that they do not intend to give up the race.

In the PT, there are those who defend that the alliance with the PSB is not made through federation, but a conventional alliance only in the national dispute.