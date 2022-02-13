Lula and Alckmin meet at Haddad’s house to discuss ticket

posted on 02/12/2022 16:42 / updated on 02/12/2022 17:12



(credit: Ricardo Stuckert/Disclosure)

Former President Lula (PT) and the former governor of São Paulo Geraldo Alckmin met again at a dinner in São Paulo on Friday night (11) at the house of the former mayor and pre-candidate for Palácio dos Bandeirantes. Fernando Haddad (PT). According to the investigation, the content of the conversation would be the formation of the presidential ticket that should be announced in March.

However, it is still necessary to define which party Alckmin will integrate among the allied parties to be federated (PV, PSB and PCdoB). In the case of the PSB, its affiliation collides with another pre-candidate, Márcio França, who could further sour the relationship with the PT.

There is the departure by the PV, a runt in the center that matches the profile of the former governor, since the former toucan would not be well accepted in the PCdoB. The decision must be taken by April 2, the deadline for affiliations.

Also according to the information, Lula has defended Alckmin as his deputy behind the scenes, even against the will of the more ideological wing of the PT and of the tucanato itself, which observes the former governor’s movement with reservations.

In addition to political alliances, the dinner discussed central problems in the country such as health, education and social issues and the course of Congress in the next legislature.