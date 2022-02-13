Lula and Alckmin met at Haddad’s house to discuss alliance

Lula-Alckmin Chapa wish on the part of the PT to defeat Bolsonaro (photo: Ricardo Stuckert/Disclosure)

Former president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) and ex-governor of So Paulo Geraldo Alckmin (non-party) met again at a dinner in So Paulo on Friday night (11/2) at the former’s house. -Mayor of So Paulo (SP) and pre-candidate for the Palácio dos Bandeirantes Fernando Haddad (PT). According to the investigation, the content of the conversation would be the formation of the presidential ticket that should be announced in March. However, it is still necessary to define which party Alckmin will integrate among the allied parties to be federated (PV, PSB and PCdoB). In the case of the PSB, its affiliation collides with another pre-candidate for the São Paulo government, Márcio França, who could further sour the relationship with the PT.

There is a way out for the PV, a runt at the center that matches the profile of the former governor, since the former toucan would not be well accepted in the PCdoB. The decision must be taken by April 2, the deadline for memberships.

Also according to the information, Lula has defended Alckmin as his deputy behind the scenes, even against the will of the more ideological wing of the PT and of the tucanato itself, which observes the former governor’s movement with reservations.

In addition to political alliances, the dinner also discussed central problems in the country such as health, education and social issues and the course of Congress in the next legislature.