Lula defines PT’s course for 2022 in meeting with former toucan

posted on 02/13/2022 06:00 / updated on 02/13/2022 11:09



(credit: Ricardo Stuckert/Disclosure)

In the midst of the electoral construction for the October elections of this year, former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has been showing his letters to help him in the dispute. In addition to adding new names to his deck of alliances, such as PT governors Wellington Dias, from Ceará, and Rui Costa, from Bahia, and Flávio Dino (PSB), from Maranhão, Lula directs those who should remain in the discard cake.

In this electoral chess that is taking shape on the left, Lula met once again with former governor Geraldo Alckmin (without a party) at the house of the former mayor of São Paulo and candidate for the Palácio dos Bandeirantes Fernando Haddad, on Friday night, to discuss the presidential ticket that should be announced in March.

Among Lula’s discards, the PT said that former president Dilma Rousseff should not be part of an eventual government in 2023. Allies of the president also hinted that names like Guido Mantega and José Dirceu should stay away from the command of ministries.

Among those closest to Lula, the tendency is to ward off cadres that could be exploited by opponents to the point of reaching the campaign. The main points are failures in the economy, led by Mantega, and corruption, by Dirceu. In the case of Dilma, in addition to the factors mentioned, the impeachment she suffered in 2016, for a crime of responsibility, is another factor that can weigh against Lula and increase his rejection.

“Bigger than the PT itself”, as politicians and experts have said, Lula tries to preserve his campaign and use “Lulismo” to the fullest. According to political scientist André Felipe Rosa, some programs initiated by the former president in the past gave him a prominent image of the party for some voters.

“Lula’s voter saw his son graduating from college with Prouni, Fies, in vacancies in federal created during his administration. There were people with an international career in Science Without Borders, Bolsa Família itself. It’s the so-called vote of gratitude, when the voters have the feeling that they were directly benefited by a political actor. Therefore, it can be said that there is a very strong Lulismo, of a voter who is a Lulista, but is not PT, and who, sometimes, has even more reservations against caption,” he explained.

Despite the signs of not giving space in his eventual government to the traditional PT chiefs, some “root” PT members should remain close to Lula in an eventual government. The party’s president and federal deputy Gleisi Hoffmann (RS), the senator and former minister of Health Humberto Costa (PE) and the federal deputy Reginaldo Lopes (MG), who assumed the leadership of the government in the Chamber, are some of the names that should remain strong in an eventual government.

Resistance

As much as the paths indicate that the final word on the direction of the PT and the campaign to the Planalto will be mostly Lula’s, there is still resistance in relation to some of the former president’s movements. An example is the possible ticket Lula-Alckmin, which has the rejection of names such as federal deputy Rui Falcão and even former president Dilma, who compared him to Michel Temer.

Lula and the PT wing who agree with the alliance prefer to relate him to José Alencar, vice president of the PT governments between 2003 and 2010. , but Lula paid and the partnership was successful.

According to sociologist and political scientist Antonio Lavareda, a specialist in public opinion, the move to attract Alckmin has already been positive even before it has materialized, as there have been fewer mentions of Lula as a radical candidate.

“It was the most daring and surprising move of this pre-campaign. If we pay attention, there has already been an initial effect of this cogitation of the Lula-Alckmin ticket. I would invite Geraldo Alckmin to be vice president. This has a very strong symbolic importance and counts for the candidacy of ex-president Lula”, he highlighted.

The former toucan still needs to choose which party will be among the future federates (PV, PSB and PCdoB). In the case of the PSB, its eventual affiliation collides with the former governor and pre-candidate for the São Paulo government, Márcio França — who was not invited to the dinner.

For Alckmin, there is a departure from the PV, a runt at the center that matches the ex-governor’s profile, since he would not be accepted in the PCdoB. The decision must be taken by April 2, the deadline for affiliations.