Lula reaches a 70% chance of beating Bolsonaro, says Eurasia

Former President Lula has a 70% chance of winning the 2022 elections, according to a Eurasia report released on Friday 11 by the magazine Exam.

The document also points out that the probability of President Jair Bolsonaro not being in the second round is only 20%.

“Predicting elections is essentially difficult eight months in advance. But all the main electoral predictions and current models point to Lula as the favorite to win, with a 70% chance, although his victory cannot be considered an inevitable conclusion”, says Eurasia.

“The indicators to be monitored in the next four months are the president’s approval ratings, inflation and the position of corruption in the ranking of voters’ concerns”, he adds.

The analysis uses mathematical and forecasting models taking into account political and economic scenarios. In Eurasia’s assessment, a third way would have a 10% chance of beating Lula in an eventual second round. The consultancy makes it clear that these models can still change.

In the model used, presidents with an approval rating of around 30% have a 19% chance of being re-elected and a 1% chance of being able to elect a successor, when they are not vying to remain in office.

“If Lula receives more than 50% of valid votes (excluding white and null votes), he will be elected in the first round. It is unlikely that this will happen (there is a 15% chance), but it is possible if Bolsonaro falls further in the polls and other candidates fail to rise in voting intentions.