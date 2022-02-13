Man who fled after stabbing his ex-wife in prison – Gerais

Man was arrested at a residence in Carmo do Paranaba, about 130 km from Arax (photo: PCMG / Disclosure) The Civil Police of Arax, in Alto Paranaba, arrested Magnum Eli Resende, 36, accused of attacking his ex-wife, 25, with 14 stab wounds last Saturday (5/2), for not accepting the end of the relationship. After the crime, the author fled the city and was found this Friday (11/2), hiding in a house in Carmo do Paranaba, in the same region of the state.

On the day of the attempted murder, the man, unhappy with the end of the love relationship and motivated by jealousy, invaded his ex-partner’s house, thinking she was alone and stabbed her.

The woman’s co-worker was also at the residence, who after hearing the screams and the suspect running away, helped the victim. She was sent to the city’s UPA, in time to be saved, which prevented the consummation of the crime.

prison

After investigations and tracking during the week, the Civil Police’s Crime Against Life Police Station located the suspect in a house in Carmo do Paranaba, about 130 km from Arax, during an operation carried out this Friday.

He was brought back to town and given preventive detention. The author was qualified in article 121 of the Penal Code, with the classification of attempted qualified feminicide.

Magnum was sent to Arax’s prison and made available to Justice.