Man without a mask is forcibly removed from school by security

A man without a mask was forcibly removed from a school auditorium in the United States by security on Tuesday (08). The reason was the fact that he was without a mask in a closed place, which violates the sanitary regulations of the state of New York, and he refused to put it on. The information is from the website O Povo.

The man’s name is Dave Calus and he is the father of a student at the school. In the images, it is possible to see the security guard guiding him to put on the protective equipment. With the refusal, the school employee started to pull him by the coat, forcing him to get up from the chair and leave the place. Watch the video at the bottom of the page.

The meeting where the incident took place was the school’s school board. Before being removed from the environment, Dave showed a lot of resistance and ended up exchanging aggression with the security guard. The case is being investigated by the Webster Police Department, New York City.

Other parents followed the incident and criticized the security team. “What are you doing, that’s aggression. This is aggression,” said one woman.

In an interview, Dave said he is against wearing a mask and entered the school without the equipment. The security guards handed him a mask, which, instead of putting it on his face, he kept it in his pocket. Watch the moment Dave is pulled from the meeting below.

