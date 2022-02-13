Marcelo Freixo’s plans for public safety in Rio de Janeiro

The PSB’s pre-candidate for the government of Rio de Janeiro, Marcelo Freixo, has had weekly meetings with members of the Civil Police and Military Police. The talks overturn accusations from opponents that Freixo defends weakening the police.

The meetings, which will form the basis of Freixo’s government plan for the area, usually last at least three hours and are staffed by specialists in public security. Active and retired police officers participate in discussions.

Among the proposals under study is to promote a reformulation of the police with technology and intelligence. Public security is a vital issue in the elections in Rio de Janeiro, in the last electoral contest, in 2018, the state was under federal intervention in security.

