Mario Frias’ trip to New York had less than one activity per day – 02/12/2022 – Panel

Accompanying the Secretary of Culture Mário Frias on his trip to New York, the assistant secretary Hélio Ferraz wrote on social media that the agendas are public and that everything they did can be checked.

The trip had less than one activity per day, according to these schedules. At a cost of R$78,000, Frias and Ferraz held three meetings in four days.

In addition to the fighter Renzo Gracie, they met with Simone Genatt and Marc Routh, Broadway producers, and Bruno Garcia, the owner of a tour company who wrote that he took care of the secretary’s transfers in the city and helped him with the problem of lost luggage.

The meetings were held on different days, and nothing is recorded on the day they left the United States, December 18, other than the trip to Brazil at 11 pm.

“Mário Frias was in NY and my company was responsible for taking care of part of the secretary’s comings and goings in NY for several meetings. since I was the one who helped resolve the baggage issue with American,” Garcia wrote.