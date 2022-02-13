Martha is Dead will be censored on PS5 and PS4

Wired Productions, publisher of the horror game Martha is Dead, has revealed that the game “has been modified for PS5 and PS4 with content removals”. According to the statement, the decision was made on account of “uncomfortable scenes for the audience”.

The game change forced a delay in the release of physical media. The digital version is still scheduled for February 24. Wired Productions also pointed out that the PC and Xbox versions “remain intact”.

A statement on Martha Is Dead pic.twitter.com/bXDZu2hRP9 — Wired Productions (@WiredP) February 11, 2022

The company did not reveal which parts will be removed or modified in the game, but players speculate that it is a moment where the protagonist must remove the skin from a corpse’s face to use as a mask. On Twitter, user Kels shows the scene:

What PlayStation is probably blocking. pic.twitter.com/h02TiqJsC3 — Kels (@KelvinA313) February 12, 2022

Martha is Dead is a psychological horror game

Set in Italy in 1944, Martha is Dead tells the story of twin sisters, Giulia and Martha, in which one is found dead in a bathtub in a very mysterious way.

The game on PS5 will use DualSense features to simulate heartbeats and moments of tension. While the player looks for clues, the video game controller will also help in the process.