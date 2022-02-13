Mauro Cezar: In the defeat of Palmeiras, limitations of the popular Abel Ferreira – 02/12/2022

Abel Ferreira is an ordinary coach, who won three titles and lost four duels worth cups in almost a year and a half in Palmeiras. However, their final victories carry much more weight than their defeats. And that is his merit, as well as clear evidence of the low level of football played here.

No, Abel’s success is not the result of differentiated work. On the contrary, he is a coach who is inspired by the decadent José Mourinho. His success in decisions against Cuca and Renato Gaúcho (twice) shows much more the limitations of Brazilian coaches than the praised “virtues” of the Portuguese.

Abel isn’t bad, but he doesn’t add anything to Brazilian football. The Portuguese just proves to be more competent than most Brazilian coaches in executing a conservative game proposal, his trademark.

The defeat to Chelsea was fair, decided in an extra time that had zero completion from Palmeiras, author of 20 kicks and with a measly 23% possession of the ball. Pifio!

Yes, Chelsea are much better technically, but Abel is just as common as other Brazilian club managers who have come to this game. The exception is Jorge Jesus, who was able, in five months of work, to face a European champion (better than the current one) without rejecting the pelota.

You have every right to sugarcoat the pill, if you want, by exaggerating your praise for the young and conservative Abel Ferreira. And I also have the right to think that, by doing so, you collaborate with the sameness and backwardness that prevails in football played in our country. Greetings!

Follow Mauro Cezar on Twitter

Follow Mauro Cezar on Instagram

Follow Mauro Cezar on Facebook

Subscribe to the Mauro Cezar YouTube Channel