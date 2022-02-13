Medical student creates a dictionary of symptoms from Pará

You may have had caxinga and tongue and not even know it. But calm down, it’s just the way some patients know certain diseases or symptoms. This is nothing more than bruises or inflammation that make the person boss (“cass”) and lumps on the body caused by inflammation (tongue).

To help doctors understand this popular dialect spoken in places like Pará, José Wilker Jr, 23, a 10th-semester medical student at a private college in Belém, created a dictionary with more than 100 terms “translated” into doctor.

The idea came during a service provided during the mandatory internship at a basic health unit, in the Tenoné neighborhood, on the outskirts of the capital, where he worked for four years.

“The patient said she was being treated for ‘shingles’ and I couldn’t tell what it was from the symptoms,” she said. In the popular culture of Pará, “cobreiro” is the same as herpes zoster.

Another common situation in clinics is the association of physical symptoms with popular beliefs, such as the word “broken”, which is always associated with a kind of “evil eye”, usually in children.

“There is a culture that people should not go out with the child when they are very young, otherwise they can get “broken”, as if they were the target of negative energy. In medicine, it would be a state of indisposition, which they associate with that But it opens up a huge range of possibilities, ranging from anemia or dehydration to the flu”.

According to the student, these denominations are not restricted to age or social class. “Although the research did not make this cut, we found patients who used these terms both in public and in private care. It is a cultural issue indeed”, he comments.

Book

The research, entitled Pará Terms: Importance of knowledge of popular Pará terms for the development of professional medical skills, it lasted a year. During that time, Wilker listened to more than 50 professionals in the field, including professors, doctors, nurses, among others. “Many, who are teachers today, cited terms from the time they attended that are still used today”.

The book Medical dictionary of popular terms from Parálaunched this year, was the result of a scientific initiation project at Centro Universitário do Pará, approved in 2020. The commercial version of the research can be purchased from Amazon or Editora Drago Editorial.

More than 100 terms used by patients to identify diseases were gathered, described in 84 pages. “And this is just a snippet, because we know that there is much more, since the state is very large and each region has its particularity”, he emphasizes.

In the second phase of the research, a questionnaire with ten questions was prepared for 186 students, simulating a real service. “The overall average was just 4.4 hits, which shows that students also don’t know what these words mean.”

Lack of knowledge makes service difficult

For the medical student, the lack of this knowledge and of a specific source for research harms the relationship between doctor and patient and can even make him give up the treatment.

“Many times, the patient is ashamed of not being understood. If this happens in the first consultation, he even lies, says he is not feeling anything anymore and goes home without having his problem solved”.

Wilker says he also had difficulty finding literature on the subject for his own research and wants to encourage professionals from other regions to replicate the idea.

You know?

White flowers: Vaginal discharge (candidiasis)

Wing: Shoulder blade

phthisis: Tuberculosis

Pigeon disease: cryptococcosis

Plate: X-ray

Yellow: hookworm

To give up: Defecate