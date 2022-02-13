Meet the launch of Renault: The new Duster 2023

Yadunandan Singh 13 seconds ago

After 7 months since Renault launched, together with Mercedes-Benz, the 1.3-liter Captur, the launch arrives Renault Duster 2023. The model already meets market expectations, as it features a turbo engine in the Iconic version. In addition, the car will have manual transmission and also the CVT version. The brand will continue to maintain the 1.6 that is already known by the public, but there is the option of combining both the manual transmission and the CVT.

some specifications

Renault has already announced that the car will have a 1.3-liter engine, so now this type of engine is no longer exclusive to Captur. In addition, he also highlighted that the car has a power of 162 hp. With this, the Renault Duster will run on both gasoline (162 hp) and ethanol, with 170 hp. Similar to the Captur, the vehicle will have a mechanical assembly with a CVT-type automatic transmission function, and an 8-speed simulation.

And then, from this novelty, Renault arrives at expressive numbers within the new Duster model. That’s because, with the new engine apparatus, the car will be able to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in a speed of 9.2 seconds!

sales and reception

The new Renault Duster 2023 is already considered a success, having even achieved grade A within Inmetro’s Brazilian labeling program. Furthermore, the consumption of gasoline on high roads is, on average, 16.1 km/l, while that of ethanol is 11.7 km/l.

Finally, it is also important to highlight the possibility of a 5-speed manual gearbox, or the CVT automatic with 6-speed simulation. Thus, the French brand seeks to remain within the market with novelties and improvements in consumption and technology.

