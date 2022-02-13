Mega-Sena Contest 2453 accumulates this Saturday (12); see the numbers – 02/12/2022 – Daily life

Caixa Econômica Federal drew the Mega-Sena contest 2,453 on Saturday night (12), with a total prize pool of R$ 7,195,264.40.

The numbers drawn on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo, were: 10 – 14 – 15 – 24 – 34 – 44.

Nobody hit the six dozen, so the next contest, on Wednesday (16), will have a total prize pool estimated at R$ 12 million. This Saturday, 63 bets hit five numbers and will receive R$ 35,542.46 each. The four dozen hits were 3,892 and each one will win R$ 821.89.​

This is the second time in a row that the prize has accumulated. Last Wednesday (9), no one hit the six dozen.

​According to Caixa, the probability of hitting a bet of six numbers (in the amount of R$ 4.50) is one in more than 50 million. In the bet with seven numbers (which costs R$ 31.50), the chance rises to one in 7.1 million.

The value of a single bet is R$ 4.50. Bets for Mega or any other Caixa Lotteries game can be placed in person, at a lottery shop, or over the internet, through the Loterias Caixa app or through the Caixa lottery website.

On the internet, it is necessary that the minimum amount is R$ 30. That is, in the case of Mega-Sena, it is necessary to make at least seven bets with six numbers or one with seven tens. It is also possible to merge with other games, such as Quina or Lotomania, for example.

DEADLINE

The player who wins a prize has up to 90 days to withdraw the jackpot. Caixa informs that, after this period, the person loses the right to withdraw the money, which will be transferred to the National Treasury, for application in Fies (Fund for Financing Students in Higher Education).