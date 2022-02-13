Mega-Sena, contest 2,453: see the numbers drawn | lotteries

The draw of the six tens of contest 2,453 of the Mega Sena was held on Saturday night (12) at Espaço Loterias Caixa, on Avenida Paulista, in the city of São Paulo. The estimated prize is R$ 7 million.

See the dozens drawn: 10 – 14 – 15 – 24 – 34 – 44.

Dozens drawn in the Mega Sena 2453 contest

The next contest will be on Wednesday (16).

Bets can be placed until 19:00 (Brasilia time), at any lottery in the country or over the internet, on the Caixa Econômica Federal website – accessible by cell phone, computer or other devices. You must register, be of legal age (18 years or older) and fill in your credit card number.

The probability of winning in each contest varies according to the number of dozens played and the type of bet placed. For the single bet, with only six tens, priced at R$4.50, the probability of winning the millionaire prize is 1 in 50,063,860, according to Caixa.

For a bet with 15 tens (maximum limit), with a price of R$ 22,522.50, the probability of hitting the prize is 1 in 10,003, according to Caixa.