Miles Morales becomes Sony’s 3rd biggest US release

Did you think it would flop? The ND Group’s monthly sales report, published this Friday (11), announced that Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales has reached the mark of Sony’s third most successful title in the US. With this, the standalone is behind only God of War and Marvel’s Spider-Man, respectively second and first, as one of the most successful exclusives of the brand.

According to Mat Piscatella, renowned advisor to the video game industry, Miles Morales was the sixth best-selling game in the United States – all platforms – in January 2022. Taking into account only titles published by Sony, Insomniac’s bet is only one position below God of War, which climbed an impressive 141 positions in the rankings compared to the previous month.

With the new classification, the Spider-Man spin-off enters a select list of PlayStation exclusives. Now, the game holds the third position as one of the three biggest selling successes of works produced by Sony since 1995.

Via NPD Spider-Man Miles Morales is now the 3rd Biggest Game EVER published by Sony in the United States (By Revenue) 1. Spider-Man

2. God of War (2018)

3. Spider-Man Miles Morales The legs on Miles Morales have been amazing with an excellent attach rate on PS5 consoles pic.twitter.com/272U7daUiT — Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) February 11, 2022

The game also hit a number of relevant numbers and reached the top of sales on the US PS Store in January, while remaining third on the European list. Accounting for digital and physical commerce only on PlayStation, Miles Morales is second only to Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Haven’t played Miles Morales yet?

Available on PS4 and PS5, Miles Morales expands the Spider-Man universe with new storylines, costumes, villains and an interconnected universe. Check out our full analysis of the title here and discover the reasons for such success in audience and sales.