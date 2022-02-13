Minimum requirements revealed for Elden Ring PC • Eurogamer.com

But strangely they were removed again!!

FromSoftware has revealed the minimum requirements for the PC version of its AAA Elden Ring.

It was through an update of the game’s official page on Valve’s Steam platform, but they haven’t been available for a long time, and at the moment there is no information about the requirements.

As always happens in the virtual world, there are always those who manage to extract the information in time.

Here are the Elden Ring PC Minimum Requirements

  • Operating System: Windows 10, Windows 11
  • Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
  • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060, 3GB or AMD Radeon RX 580, 4GB
  • RAM: 12 GB RAM
  • DirectX: 12
  • Storage: 60 GB

The requirements are not very demanding, but they are a little above what was required in Sekiro. It stands out the exclusivity of DirectX 12 and a leap in terms of GPUs and CPUs, certainly due to the fact that we are in the presence of a new approach, Elden Ring is a game with approaches to an open world.

It should be noted that after the launch we will have the addition of Ray Tracing through a patchand we should look out for the inclusion of resolution scaling technologies such as NVIDIA DLSS, AMD FSR, and even Intel XeSS.

Is your PC ready for Elden Ring?

