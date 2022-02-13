miraculous solutions to solve the high prices

In recent weeks, the speech of politicians with outlandish solutions to solve the problem of high fuel prices in the country has intensified. However, with each new “idea” that comes up, I always end up remembering that famous phrase: “For every complex problem, there is a simple, elegant and completely wrong solution”.

I have exposed in this column my total rejection of proposals that involve some kind of price control in potentially competitive markets or that imply a lack of control of public finances. My position is based not only on arguments from economic logic, but also on observation of the past.

In the specific case of the fuel market, it is essential to understand that it is a commodity whose price is defined in dollars on the international market. Not paying attention to this will imply signaling to the market that the (economic) cost of the opportunity to invest in this sector in Brazil has increased, with negative consequences for our ability to attract investment, the degree of future competition and for the available supply itself.

I have already dealt with this subject in more detail in a previous text entitled “With oil rising, the government will have to show if it is really liberal as it says”.

In this sense, the speech of former president Lula, for example, does not help at all. Firstly, because, by suggesting submitting Petrobras’ price policy to internal political decisions, disregarding that the company’s shares are even traded on the New York Stock Exchange, the result will be to generate new lawsuits for imposing losses on shareholders, mainly in the USA, with certain convictions and whose cost will be borne by all Brazilians.

Of course, Lula could claim that he intends to take the company private. But then we would incur two additional costs. The first is the purchase of shares held by the private sector (assuming that it does not cross anyone’s mind to default).

The second would be the opportunity cost (once again) of giving up cheap capital and using resources from the company itself (own capital, which is, by definition, more expensive) and even from the public budget to carry out future investments.

The question that remains is whether it is worth shifting resources from education, health and safety, for example, to Petrobras.

But assuming this is done, we have already seen in the past where fuel price controls have taken us, especially during Dilma’s government. Petrobras’ decapitalization, inhibition of third-party investment in the sector (in new refineries and imports) and the generalized fall in the sugar and ethanol sector.

There is also a proposal (Bill 1472/2021) by Senator Rogério Carvalho, from the PT-SE, which moves in a similar direction, despite being disguised as a supposedly more sophisticated regulatory solution.

In an inviting manner, the senator suggests the creation of a fuel price stabilization fund based on a tax on oil exports, with the objective of avoiding fluctuations in fuel prices in the domestic market. But this proposal also ignores the effects on the incentives generated in the market.

Assuming that the international commodity market for the sale of crude oil is also competitive, Petrobras will not be able to pass on the export tax, that is, it (the company) and we taxpayers will once again be left with the bear that burden.

But, more than that, holding prices in the domestic market, even for pre-defined and temporary periods, will have the same negative effect on investments, competition, etc., which I have already highlighted here; not to mention the possibility of the company still winning a lawsuit at Cade for predatory pricing or margin compression by competitors, as I explained in a previous text.

The Proposed Constitutional Amendment 1/2022, authored by Senator Carlos Fávaro (PSD-MT), is still under discussion in Congress, which, by creating clearly populist subsidies, has been called PEC kamikaze, due to the potential for damage to public accounts that Can generate.

This proposal has the full support of the political wing of the Jair Bolsonaro government (PL-RJ) and its allies in Congress, including that of his son, Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ).

Finally, it is worth mentioning the Complementary Law Project 11/2020, by deputy Emanuel Pinheiro Neto (PTB-MT), which changes two aspects of the legislation regarding the collection of ICMS on fuels.

First, it modifies the way of charging ICMS from ad valorem tax (as a percentage of the price charged for the product) to a specific tax (fixed amount for the quantity sold). Second, it changes the mechanics of parameterization of the reference price for the purpose of charging ICMS, defining it as an average of the prices practiced in the previous year and establishing a ceiling based on current prices.

Despite understanding that the states have in fact been “partners” in the constant price increases by Petrobras (in the current ad valorem tax model) and that this project has the merit of seeking to discuss this distortion, I understand that it should be addressed in the scope of a broader tax reform, otherwise something that is currently inefficient and generates more fiscal problems will emerge.

Basically, if there is anything we could do immediately to improve the current situation, it would be to speed up the necessary structural reforms and adjust public accounts. As a result, expectations will improve, and the dollar will tend to fall, allowing for a consistent reduction in fuel prices.

And, in particular, in the discussion of tax reform, we should also consider not only a model for the sector that corrects possible distortions associated with strong fluctuations in revenue, but that also takes into account environmental issues, which seek to discourage the consumption of more fuels. pollutants such as fossils.