Model’s body found in horse tomb 10 years after disappearance

One of the cases that haunted Americans for the last 10 years began to be unraveled this week: the disappearance of model Kara Nichols. Her remains were found buried in a horse grave, nearly a decade after she was last seen.

According to police in Colorado, the state in which the crime took place in the United States, Joel Hollendorfer, 46, is the main suspect. He was arrested for the second-degree murder of Nichols, who was 19 years old at the time. He will also face a charge of tampering with evidence, according to a statement from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Kara Nichols model missing for 10 years in the US 2 Kara Nichols, model missing for 10 years in the USFacebook/Play Kara Nichols model missing for 10 years in the US 1 Kara Nichols’ remains were buried beneath a horse’s corpseFacebook/Play Joel Hollendorfer suspected of killing Kara Nichols Joel Hollendorfer, suspected of killing Kara NicholsEl Paso Sheriff’s Office 0

The last time Nichols was seen, by roommates and a brother, was on October 9, 2012. Five days later, police reported her missing. On Monday of last week, police found her remains in a garbage bag buried under the horse pit on Hollendorfer’s parents’ farm. Subsequently, there was positive identification that it was Kara Nichols.

According to several journalistic publications in the United States, Nichols was working as an escort when he disappeared. Phone records revealed text conversations between her and Hollendorfer, all about dating for sex. Hollendorfer has always said that conversations never turned into face-to-face meetings.

The suspect’s family farm became a site of constant investigation, but excavations always found animal graves. Last month, however, there was a twist during the testimony of an ex-wife from Hollendorfer. She told investigators that in 2014, after Hollendorfer’s father died, his then-partner confessed to hiring an escort, having sex with her and accidentally strangling her.

He also said that the parents helped Hollendorfer to hide the murder and that he buried the body “in an old horse grave with plastic bags and lime”. The police then went after the grave of the family’s favorite horse. About a meter below the animal’s corpse, police “found black plastic believed to be a garbage bag”. There was a hand and the rest of Nichols’ remains.