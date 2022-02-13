NASA’s solar probe captures never-before-seen images of visible light from Venus

This Wednesday (9), NASA announced that the Parker solar probe has made a major contribution to Venusian science. New images from the Sun-focused mission, captured during a close flyby of Venus, show the planet in visible light for the first time.

NASA’s Parker solar probe, in addition to investigating the solar winds, also turns its focus to the planet Venus

Image: Johns Hopkins University/Disclosure

According to the US space agency, with time and an in-depth analysis, the new images will provide valuable information about the geology and minerals of the planet. “By combining the new images with the previous ones, scientists now have a wider range of wavelengths to study, which can help identify which minerals are on the planet’s surface.”

Such techniques, according to the agency’s statement, have already been used to study the surface of the Moon. “Future missions will continue to expand this range of wavelengths, which will contribute to our understanding of habitable planets.”

The Parker Solar Probe captured these images of Venus using its WISPR instrument during its fourth flyby in February 2021, showing the surface of the planet’s night side. Image: NASA/APL/NRL

The spacecraft’s wide-field camera (WISPR) imaged the entire night side of the planet in visible as well as infrared light, revealing continents, plains and plateaus on the lava-drenched planet. In addition, scientists have detected oxygen in the atmosphere of Venus forming a bright circle around the planet.

Seeing the surface in visible light is no small feat, given that Venus is permanently shrouded in clouds. This isn’t the first time WISPR has captured images of the planet; she had already done so during a flyby in July 2020, the third of the mission.

An image of Venus taken in July 2020 by the WISPR instrument on NASA’s Parker Solar Probe

Image: NASA/Johns Hopkins APL/Naval Research Laboratory/Guillermo Stenborg and Brendan Gallagher

Designed to capture subtleties in the constant stream of particles emanating from the Sun, known as the solar wind, WISPR also targets Venus because its capabilities also work well on the planet, not just showing its cloud tops, but even peering down to the surface. . “Clouds block most of the visible light coming from the surface of Venus, but the longer visible wavelengths, which border on near-infrared wavelengths, pass through them,” NASA explained in a statement.

Since red light is mostly lost in daylight images, the hope was that a nighttime observation would allow the camera to capture the heat of Venus radiating from the surface. That chance came with a flyby in February of last year, on the mission’s fourth flyby of the planet, when the spacecraft first passed by at night.

“The temperature on the surface of Venus, even at night, is around 460 degrees Celsius,” said the lead author of the study, published in Geophysical Research Letters, Brian Wood, a physicist at the Naval Research Laboratory in Washington. “It’s so hot that the rocky surface of Venus is visibly glowing, like a piece of iron pulled from a forge.”

According to Wood, WISPR captured wavelengths ranging from near-infrared (which was visible as heat) to visible light, between 470 nanometers and 800 nanometers. This work distinguishes itself from previous orbiting missions, which relied on radar and infrared observations to look at the planet’s surface.

