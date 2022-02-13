Náutico vs Fortaleza for the Northeast Cup: check it out live – Play

Undefeated, leader and already looking to guarantee a good score to forward the classification in the middle of the group stage. That’s how the strength enter the field to face the Nauticalthis Saturday (12), at 5:45 pm, for the 4th round of the Northeast Cup.

With seven points from three games and in 1st place in Group A, Leão do Pici can, depending on other results, end the weekend with a seven point advantage over the 5th place, which is currently Sampaio Corrêa. Today, the difference is four points and the team from Maranhão faces Ceará, at Arena Castelão.

Tricolor is still betting on a good record against Pernambuco. In the last two clashes that took place in Aflitos, the team from Ceará beat Náutico by comfortable scores (3-1 in 2019 and 3-0 in 2020).

Without Kayzer, but with gringos

The fan I expected to see Renato Kayzer debuting in this match, however, will have to wait a little longer. The most expensive signing in the history of football from Ceará, the striker was not listed by coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda for the match against Náutico, this Saturday (12), and he did not even travel with the Leonine delegation.

The new leonine reinforcement did only three training sessions at Tricolor and the period is still considered short by the technical commission, which has no intention of precipitating the athlete’s debut. The player will continue in the capital of Ceará improving the physical part

For the duel against Timbu, he won one more option. the chilean Angelo Henriquez is recovered and was listed for the first time this season.

He was in the Medical Department recovering from adductor swelling in his right thigh and had been out of the previous three games. In addition to him, the Argentine Silvio Romero has also traveled and may even appear in the starting lineup.

Timbu in crisis

If Fortaleza has a great moment, Náutico has a completely opposite situation. Timbu goes through a serious crisis and arrives for the duel extremely pressured.

Last Wednesday (9), after a 2-1 defeat to Retrô, for the Campeonato Pernambucano, in Aflitos, members of the club’s organized fans went to the locker room door and got involved in a fight with players, including Kieza and Jean Carlos, two of the team’s top athletes.

Assistant coach Guilherme dos Anjos, son of coach Hélio dos Anjos, complained about the situation on social media and was fired the next day. On Friday (11), it was the turn of Hélio dos Anjos to decide to leave the club. With that, Marcelo Rocha will be responsible for commanding the team.

TECHNICAL SHEET | SEE TIME, WHERE TO WATCH AND LOCATION

Competition: Northeast Cup – 4th round

Date: February 11, 2022

Time: 17:45

Location: Aflitos Stadium, in Recife (PE)

Broadcast: Nordeste FC, SBT, Rádio Verdes Mares and Real Time from Diário do Nordeste

Referee: Antonio Dib Moraes de Sousa (PI)

Assistants: Mauro Cezar Evangelista de Sousa (PI and Alisson Lima Damasceno (PI)