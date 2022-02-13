Neighbor of palmeirense killed in fight says friend ‘never got involved in fight’

Dante Luiz, 42, was shot dead last Saturday (12) at Rua Palestra Itália, in the West Zone of São Paulo, shortly after the 2-1 defeat to Chelsea in the Club World Cup final. The place is a stronghold of celebrations for Palmeiras fans, where the club’s stadium, Allianz Parque, is also located.

The suspect of committing the crime was arrested in the act, the penitentiary agent José Ribeiro Apostolo Júnior, 42 years old. The man was charged with murder and in his defense said he acted in self-defense. The case remains under investigation.

A friend of the victim, Davi Santos, 30, told O Globo in an interview that the fan was “peaceful, companion, high spirits and owner of a captivating aura.”

According to Davi, the neighbor was a member of the crowd and the Mancha Verde samba school, the main organization of Palmeiras, and had a passion for Carnival. Both are residents of Caieiras, a metropolitan region of the capital of São Paulo, and have known each other for over a decade.

“I’ve known Dante for 14 years, he lived down the street from mine. Just yesterday we went to a bar here to talk. He was an insane Palmeirense, but he spoke very little about football. He was apprehensive about today’s game. He just said ‘we will be champions’. He has always been a Palmeiras fan, a tradition that comes from his mother and he passed it on to his three children (two boys and a girl). He didn’t miss a game. In all these years, he never got into a fight. He was a peaceful guy. From the old guard of Mancha Verde, he showed this generation that cheering is an act of love for the team, and fighting is not. He said it’s better to carry your flag than to fight and want evil. He was a very 10 out of 10 guy.”

The neighbor also said that Dante worked as a motoboy in a store in Lapa, in the West Zone of São Paulo. Davi also recalled, as a Corinthians fan, he was waiting for his friend in the neighborhood to make jokes about his rival’s loss of the title, but he saw his friend’s death on TV.

“I heard about my friend’s death on TV, when I saw the sock, the tattoo on his belly and the bald spot. It was him. It was horrible. We were planning a get-together at night, to make fun of Dante about his defeat. Here in the city, everyone is desolate. The bars have closed, we are in mourning. All the sub-headquarters of the organized ones will pay a tribute on the door of his house”, he concluded.

