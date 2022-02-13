New Honda Civic Cross Will Be Bigger Than Corolla Cross

Trend started by Toyota will be repeated by Honda. Just as there is Corolla and Corolla Cross, soon we will have Civic and Civic Cross on the market. Honda’s all-new midsize SUV might not go by that name, but it will have a more intimate bond with the midsize sedan than the CR-V ever had or the HR-V has with Fit and City.

According to Car Sensor, the new Honda Civic Cross will be 4.50 m long, 1.80 m wide and 1.62 m high. This puts it at an advantage over the Corolla Cross which is 4.46 m long. However, the height will be identical and the Civic Cross will lose only 2 cm in width.

Within Honda’s current range, the Civic’s SUV would be situated between the HR-V and CR-V, which today have a very considerable size distance. The new generation HR-V, which will be made in Brazil, is 4.34 m long, 1.79 m wide and 1.58 m high. That is, 16 cm shorter than the supposed measurements of the Civic Cross, 1 cm narrower and 4 cm lower.

Comparing to the CR-V, the Civic Cross will be 8 cm shorter, 5 cm narrower and 6 cm lower. It is exactly the size that is needed to fill the gap that exists today between the two models. Especially in terms of price.

Honda’s idea is to use the Civic base for this model and several other components, just like the Corolla Cross does with the Corolla. The engine will be the same 1.5-liter four-cylinder turbo already used in the sedan. However, the SUV can receive a hybrid system to help reduce consumption. Accord’s 2.0 e:HEV is also speculated.

>>Siena joins the best sellers, Corolla Cross leads among SUVs

>>Corolla Cross Hybrid: Corolla Comfort, Kwid Consumption | Assessment

>>Honda confirms new 2023 HR-V and imported Civic for the 2nd semester