New Honda Civic Cross Will Be Bigger Than Corolla Cross

Yadunandan Singh 4 mins ago Business Comments Off on New Honda Civic Cross Will Be Bigger Than Corolla Cross 0 Views

Trend started by Toyota will be repeated by Honda. Just as there is Corolla and Corolla Cross, soon we will have Civic and Civic Cross on the market. Honda’s all-new midsize SUV might not go by that name, but it will have a more intimate bond with the midsize sedan than the CR-V ever had or the HR-V has with Fit and City.

According to Car Sensor, the new Honda Civic Cross will be 4.50 m long, 1.80 m wide and 1.62 m high. This puts it at an advantage over the Corolla Cross which is 4.46 m long. However, the height will be identical and the Civic Cross will lose only 2 cm in width.

Within Honda’s current range, the Civic’s SUV would be situated between the HR-V and CR-V, which today have a very considerable size distance. The new generation HR-V, which will be made in Brazil, is 4.34 m long, 1.79 m wide and 1.58 m high. That is, 16 cm shorter than the supposed measurements of the Civic Cross, 1 cm narrower and 4 cm lower.

Honda HR-V e:HEV [divulgação]
Honda HR-V e:HEV [divulgação]

Comparing to the CR-V, the Civic Cross will be 8 cm shorter, 5 cm narrower and 6 cm lower. It is exactly the size that is needed to fill the gap that exists today between the two models. Especially in terms of price.

Honda’s idea is to use the Civic base for this model and several other components, just like the Corolla Cross does with the Corolla. The engine will be the same 1.5-liter four-cylinder turbo already used in the sedan. However, the SUV can receive a hybrid system to help reduce consumption. Accord’s 2.0 e:HEV is also speculated.

Honda CR-V Touring [divulgação]
Honda CR-V Touring [Auto+ / João Brigato]

>>Siena joins the best sellers, Corolla Cross leads among SUVs

>>Corolla Cross Hybrid: Corolla Comfort, Kwid Consumption | Assessment

>>Honda confirms new 2023 HR-V and imported Civic for the 2nd semester

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Video on TikTok goes viral by showing how McDonald’s nuggets are made

The type of content that generates the most engagement on social media is the one …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved