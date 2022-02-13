nobody gets it right and the prize goes to R$ 12 million

Nobody hit the six numbers of the Mega-Sena contest 2453 held this Saturday (12). The estimated prize for the next bet, which will be held on Wednesday (16), is R$ 12 million. Check the numbers drawn:

10-14-15-24-34-44

According to Caixa Econômica Federal, 63 bets hit the corner and took R$35,542.46 each. Another 3,892 players hit the court and pocketed BRL 821.89.







Mega Sena has accumulated Photo: Agência Brasil

How to play

Mega-Sena pays millions to the player who picks the 6 numbers drawn. It is still possible to win prizes by matching 4 or 5 numbers among the 60 available on the betting wheel. To compete, you must mark 6 to 15 numbers on the wheel, and you can let the system choose the numbers for you (Surpresinha) and/or compete with the same bet for 2, 4 or 8 consecutive contests (Teimosinha).

sweepstakes

Mega-Sena draws are held twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays. On special weeks, three draws take place, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

bets

The minimum bet, of 6 numbers, costs R$ 4.50. The more numbers you mark, the higher the price of the bet and the greater the chances of winning the most coveted prize in the country.