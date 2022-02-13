nobody gets it right and the prize goes to R$ 12 million

Abhishek Pratap 1 min ago News Comments Off on nobody gets it right and the prize goes to R$ 12 million 0 Views

Nobody hit the six numbers of the Mega-Sena contest 2453 held this Saturday (12). The estimated prize for the next bet, which will be held on Wednesday (16), is R$ 12 million. Check the numbers drawn:

10-14-15-24-34-44

According to Caixa Econômica Federal, 63 bets hit the corner and took R$35,542.46 each. Another 3,892 players hit the court and pocketed BRL 821.89.




Mega Sena has accumulated

Mega Sena has accumulated

Photo: Agência Brasil

How to play

Mega-Sena pays millions to the player who picks the 6 numbers drawn. It is still possible to win prizes by matching 4 or 5 numbers among the 60 available on the betting wheel. To compete, you must mark 6 to 15 numbers on the wheel, and you can let the system choose the numbers for you (Surpresinha) and/or compete with the same bet for 2, 4 or 8 consecutive contests (Teimosinha).

sweepstakes

Mega-Sena draws are held twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays. On special weeks, three draws take place, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

bets

The minimum bet, of 6 numbers, costs R$ 4.50. The more numbers you mark, the higher the price of the bet and the greater the chances of winning the most coveted prize in the country.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Corinthians beats Grmio with a goal in stoppage time and champions the Women’s Supercup

Corinthians is champion of the first edition of the Supercopa Feminina do Brasil. This Sunday …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved