Not everything that is natural is safe; understand how teas and herbal medicines can damage health – News

“We need to change the common practice in Brazil that what is natural does not hurt”. Hepatologist Luis Edmundo Pinto, from Hospital Alemão Osvaldo Cruz, is emphatic and direct when talking about the risks that herbal products can present to the human body.

Even with medical warnings, everyone has received some magic recipe for tea or a capsule to lose weight fast, end insomnia or even relax and end anxiety. There are many people who use it, even without knowing the effectiveness and possible damage of what is being consumed.

“It gives the impression that the fact of being natural exempts from any risk. Which is not true, because there are a lot of natural things that are harmful and deleterious. Products are sold with this ‘natural product’ framework and the layman thinks: if it’s natural, it doesn’t hurt. And it feels safe to use it”, warns the doctor.

In the last week, the matter has attracted even more attention. after nurse Edmara Abreu, 42, suffered fulminant hepatitis after consuming the tea in capsules ’50 Herbs Slimming’. She underwent a liver transplant, but her body rejected the organ and she died on February 3rd.

The main reason given for the nurse’s hepatitis was the presence of green tea in the pill. However, the mixture of substances in the same product draws the attention of specialists, since the chances of it having been tested are small.

“When two active ingredients are studied, it is possible to do a scientific study and see the effects. When you mix 50 things together, the chance of not being tested is much higher. You should never use a medicine with a mixture of a lot of things”, adds Edmundo Pinto.

Another factor pointed out by doctors is that the interaction of many substances, even if natural, can cause disastrous effects.

The doctor and researcher at the Sleep Institute of São Paulo Helena Hachul recalls: “Sometimes the use of some medicines, even herbal medicines, can cause drug interactions. I’ll cite an example, sometimes a person uses a natural medication that can interfere with clotting. So the person who doesn’t have any problems starts bleeding.”

Teas and herbal medicines consumed without guidance can impair the normal functioning of a series of glands that regulate essential functions in our body, stresses endocrinologist Lorena Lina Amato.

“There is a huge range of medicines that come from plants, but some natural substances can disrupt the function of the adrenal gland, for example, which is responsible for the production of cortisol. [hormônio que controla estresse] and aldosterone [hormônio responsável pelo equilíbrio hídrico do organismo]. There are substances that can disrupt pancreatic, thyroid function.”









Tea slimming?











In addition to the harmful effects on the body, natural products often do not even come close to the promised results.

For example, the consumption of teas has become a fad in diets. However, the loss is fluid, not fat.

“Most teas that can be used eventually lead to slight weight loss on the scale when they have a diuretic effect. The person ends up losing water quickly and this ends up making a difference in the balance in the short term and deceives people”, emphasizes the endocrinologist.





However, the doctor adds that there are benefits in drinking diuretic teas.

“It is a form of hydration and can help a little with satiety, since a person who is dehydrated and is going to eat ends up eating a little more. Helping with hydration is beneficial.”





Do herbal medicines solve sleep problem?

The use of natural products to aid sleep is also common. The sleep specialist guides that consumption should be related to the goal of each one.

“We cannot generalize, because herbal medicine is a category that encompasses several medicines. So, you need to know what the drug is and what purpose the person wants to use. Their effectiveness is related to the objective of each one. Sleep disorder is related to several factors, just like any other health problem, and the medication can help one thing and not help the other”, argues Helena Hachul.





Attention to doses

Due to the lack of effective testing of natural products and the false sense of security, the amounts of herbal medicines used vary greatly, which increases the risk of problems.

“The big problem is that people often don’t have the control to know exactly the dose to take and to have an effect on the body. You cannot control it, there are risks”, says the endocrinologist.

The hepatologist explains that the possible damage may not be related to the amount of the substance consumed, since it could be due to an allergy.

“Some reactions are not necessarily related to the amount or concentration of the substance. They can be allergic reactions and it doesn’t depend on whether the person has taken a little or a lot”, says Edmundo Pinto.





lack of regulation

As soon as the death of nurse Edmara was confirmed, Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) reported that the product had no agency clearance and authorization.

The sale of these products, even without a regulation, is pointed out by all the doctors interviewed by the R7 as the greatest challenge to be faced by those responsible for public health.

“When we enter the area of ​​herbal medicines, the legislation is very lax, there is no regulation as demanding as a formal remedy that needs Anvisa’s approval. I don’t know why the legislation on natural products is so permissive. What ends up generating this disaster that we saw with this girl and that we doctors see often”, laments the hepatologist Luis Edmundo Pinto.

The endocrinologist adds: “Anvisa’s role is to assure the population that a product being sold is not only safe but also effective. Approved drugs have these characteristics, as opposed to those that don’t.”

The truth is that even natural products should only be used with professional recommendation, whatever the reason for use.

“All medicines must be properly evaluated, even if they are natural, for what purpose and, first of all, the person needs to have an accurate diagnosis of what they have. Because many times people think they have a problem, they use medication for that and, in fact, their problem is different. There is little care, the person has to be well evaluated so that a proper diagnosis can be made and thus have an adequate treatment”, concludes Helena Hachul.