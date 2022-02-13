Oi customers will be migrated to Tim, Claro and Vivo; see what your new carrier will be

Photo: Ilustrativa/Pixabay

The Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) approved the sale of Oi Móvel this week and the operator’s 42 million customers will be migrated to competitors Tim, Claro and Vivo. Customer division will be done by area code – see the list below.

TIM will have a total of 29 area codes and 14.5 million lines; Claro with 27 area codes and 11.7 million lines; and Vivo with 11 area codes and 10.5 million lines.

In the decision on the operation, the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) determined that the telecoms present the step by step of how the transfer to TIM, Claro and Vivo will be. In addition, the agency determined that the right of portability be passed on to the consumer, the absence of charging due to breach of loyalty in the contracts of mobile telephony users or Oi combo, as well as channels for doubts.

See what your new operator will be, according to the area code:

TIM: 11, 16, 19, 21, 22, 24, 32, 51, 53, 54, 55, 61, 62, 63, 64, 65, 66, 67, 68, 69, 73, 75, 89, 93, 94, 95, 96, 97 and 99

CLEAR: 13, 14, 15, 17, 18, 27, 28, 31, 33, 34, 35, 37, 38, 43, 44, 45, 46, 47, 48, 49, 71, 74, 77, 79, 87, 91 and 92

ALIVE: 12, 41, 42, 81, 82, 83, 84, 85, 86, 88 and 98

Sale of Oi Móvel

The sale of Oi Móvel to competitors was agreed in December 2020, in an auction within the operator’s judicial recovery process. The operation, in the amount of R$ 16.5 billion, has been awaiting an opinion from Cade since then.

The trial, held last Wednesday, 9, was marked by the division of the council and ended in a tie with 3 votes in favor and 3 against. Everything was decided, then, by Minerva’s vote of the president of the antitrust body, Alexandre Cordeiro.

The sale of the company was conditioned to the fulfillment of a package of measures negotiated with the operators, which include the rent of a portion of the spectrum – air bands through which the communication data passes – acquired in the business.