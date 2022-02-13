Only 100% of Corinthians in 2022, Gil highlights strength of the cast and sees fluctuations as normal | Corinthians

At 34 years old and with a recently renewed contract with Corinthians, defender Gil starts another season standing out for his physical conditioning. The veteran is the only player on the team who was on the field 100% of the time throughout the five games played at the beginning of 2022.

– I’m happy with the sequel and hope to continue like this. I work a lot day to day to always be available to help. We know it will be a long season, with many games, and that’s why a strong squad was assembled, with quality spare parts in all sectors – said the defender.

In addition to Gil, Fagner and Róger Guedes also hadn’t missed a single minute of Corinthians’ games this season, but ended up being substituted in the second half of the victory over Mirassol, last Thursday.

See too:

+ What about shirt 9? Check out how the search for a striker is going

+ Corinthians has “consultants” in Europe and has been talking to foreigners since 2021

1 of 2 Defender Gil is 34 years old and renewed his contract with Corinthians until 2023 — Photo: Rodrigo Coca / Ag.Corinthians Defender Gil is 34 years old and renewed his contract with Corinthians until 2023 — Photo: Rodrigo Coca / Ag.Corinthians

The assiduity of the experienced defender is nothing new. In 2021, he was out of just one match for Timão in the Brazilian Championship, due to suspension for the third yellow card.

One of the leaders of the Corinthians squad and captain of the team in Cássio’s absence, Gil highlights the strength of the group and shows confidence for the sequel of the year:

– We are working hard day by day to make a great season. We have a strong squad and we know our quality. At the beginning, it is natural that we have ups and downs, because it is time for adjustments. But the important thing is to maintain a regularity and this has happened. I hope to help in the best way, on and off the field – he declared.

Off this weekend, Timão returns to the field next Wednesday, against São Bernardo, for Paulistão, at Neo Química Arena.