Palmeiras loses to Chelsea in extra time and continues without the FIFA World Cup – 02/12/2022

It was not this time that Palmeiras managed to fulfill their dream of winning the FIFA Club World Cup. With more game volume and patience, Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea beat Abel Ferreira’s team 2-1 in extra time and won the trophy that was missing from their shelf. The goals were scored by Lukaku and Havertz, from the penalty spot. Veiga, also from the penalty spot, scored for Palmeiras.

It is true that the blue team created very little at the beginning of the match, suffering from a very strong marking of the club alviverde, which set up a line with up to six players. But with Pulisic on the field in place of Mount, the English became more acute and, at the end of the 1st half, they began to dominate the actions.

In the second stage, they opened the scoring with Lukaku, right at 8 min, after a perfect cross by Hudson-Odoi for Lukaku to climb in the middle of the defense and test. Palmeiras tied at 18, with a penalty taken by Veiga. Tired, both teams took the game to overtime. Chelsea followed on top and got a penalty in the same way that Verdão had got theirs: hand touch. In the charge, Havertz displaced Weverton and defined the title for Chelsea.

Who did well: Havertz

The German was the one who decided the title. Participating in the attack, he was not effective with the ball rolling, but took responsibility in the dead ball and took the penalty in the final minutes of extra time to decide the final.

Who was bad: Ron

The attacker produced little in the offensive phase. Opened on the right, he ended up playing almost like a full-back because of all the work Hudson-Odoi gave in his sector. He put in a lot of effort in defence, but on goal, it was the forward who gave the Englishman too much space to cross Lukaku’s head.

game chronology

The first half was a lot of study, with Palmeiras starting well, gradually giving Chelsea more control of the game’s actions. The blues were getting more with the ball, but they had difficulties to pierce the defensive line of five set up by Abel Ferreira.

In the second half, Palmeiras gave a little more space and Chelsea reached their goal. The right-handed Hudson-Odoi, the novelty of Tuchel, received it freely and crossed from the left to Lukaku’s head. The striker who was missing in the game tested hard inside the small area and didn’t give Weverton chances.

Palmeiras reached the equalizer in the 18th minute with a penalty awarded by VAR in a hand held by Thiago Silva. Raphael Veiga charged and scored. The game ended in a tie and went into overtime.

With just five minutes to go, Chelsea had a corner and, in the hit, Azpilicueta kicked hard and the ball landed in Luan’s hand. VAR recommended and Chelsea got a penalty. Havertz scored the title goal.

Palmeiras’ performance: better start

Without being intimidated by the English team, Alviverde arrived with danger at several moments in the beginning. The proposal was clear: defend with as many players as possible – a line of 6, with Rony and Scarpa closing the flanks – and attack with speed from the sides of the field, with Dudu and Rony, and in the middle with Raphael. In this way, the team managed, at the same time, to be a defensive bunker and to take a lot of danger forward, both on the counterattack and with the ball under control.

Chelsea couldn’t break defense

With a lot of pressure in the marking, Palmeiras, with Luan, annulled Lukaku. Kante was barely breathing, with Zé Rafael and Danilo chasing his every move, while Scarpa and Piquerez closed the door on Mason Mount, and Ron and Dudu on Harvets. Alone, Kovacic could not play. It wasn’t until the 35th minute, with Pulisic running for the wing in place of Mason Mount, that Chelsea began to articulate at the front.

Dudu takes danger and then loses clear chance

Image: Francois Nel/Getty Images

Palmeiras had two excellent arrivals. At 23, Dudu got rid of the marking at the entrance of the area and hit close to Mendy’s angle. At 26, shirt 7 just didn’t score because he missed the pass. Zé Rafael stole from Kanté and advanced through the middle to the edge of the area, when he rolled to Dudu alone. Awkward, almost falling, he swung a low right out.

Chelsea’s game: dominance of actions

After the first minutes of the duel, Chelsea was the lord of the actions and cornered Palmeiras in their own field. Verdão gave space for the trio of defenders to advance and Thiago Silva was the one who most dictated the pace of the game, but the team found it very difficult to break the defensive line of five of Abel Ferreira. Weverton did little work despite 71% English possession (sofascore data) in the first half. In the second stage, the team had more space and managed to take advantage of it with Lukaku after Odoi’s cross.

Palmeiras comes back inattentive and Chelsea opens the scoring

Image: Suhaib Salem/Reuters

The maximum intensity from Palmeiras that had been fading at the end of the 1st half disappeared at the beginning of the second, as if Palmeiras had lost their energy. And spaces began to emerge for the Blues. That’s how the English 1-0 came about: Hudson-Odoi came free to the bottom line, without Rony marking, and crossed, The ball went through Gómez, Piquerez and Luan to find the head of Lukaku: 1 to 0.

Dudu loses, but VAR sees penalty: Veiga, infallible, draw

Image: Matthew Childs/UOL

Marcos Rocha hit the side in the area, Chelsea’s defense got complicated and Thiago Silva touched the ball with his hand. Palmeiras complained a lot about a touch of the defender’s hand, which was confirmed by VAR. In the charge, Raphael Veiga equalized at 18 min and put Palmeiras back in the game, when everything already seemed to have gone to the hole. In the heat of its huge crowd, Palmeira grew again.

Game drops after tie

For a few minutes after the goal, Palmeiras grew, pressed and almost turned the game around. But, little by little, the two teams began to combine their energies. Key players from both sides like Veiga and Lukaku left the field, nailed. It really seemed that both teams wanted to measure fatigue in overtime.

Chelsea hit the post and Navarro misses his chance

Neither team put much energy into overtime. Both made the effort to get to the front and try to resolve. At 8, in a pressed ball in the small area, Pulisic hit the Weverton post. In his fate of unlikely heroes, certainly the newcomer Rafael Navarro was the one who most qualified for the role at Palmeiras. And, at 15, Danilo beat Kante on the iron foot, advanced and put shirt 29 in front of the goal. Rudiger, however, caught up with the striker alviverde and managed to disarm him at the entrance of the area.

VAR gives Chelsea a penalty

In a hit and miss move in the area, on Chelsea’s third straight arrival in the second half of extra time in a cross, Ziyech managed to hit the goal and the ball caught Luan’s arm. The referee did not see the bid, but the VAR was triggered and the infraction was marked. In the kick, Kai Havertz hit Weverton with no chance to guarantee the victory for the English.

Chelsea distributed flags, but Palmeiras had the majority

Chelsea did marketing action and “lead in front” of Palmeiras before the final. Blues flags were distributed at a Fan Fest, set up by the London club within the FIFA perimeter of the stadium. Verdão, in turn, did not plan anything for the pre-game of the World Cup decision, but even so it had a good numerical superiority in the stands.

DATASHEET

Chelsea 2 x 1 Palmeiras

2021 Club World Cup Final

Date: 02/12/2022 (Saturday)

Time: 1:30 pm (from Brasilia)

Place: Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi (UAE)

Referee: Chris Beath (Australia)

assistants: Anton Shchetinin (Australia) and Ashley Beecham (Australia)

VAR: Massimiliano Irrati (Italy)

goals: Lukaku, at 8 minutes of the second half, and Havertz, at 25 minutes of extra time; Raphael Veiga, in the 18th minute of the second half

Red: luan

Public: 32,871 people

PALM TREES: Weverton; Marcos Rocha (Deyverson), Gustavo Gomez, Luan and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael (Jailson), Raphael Veiga (Atuesta) and Gustavo Scarpa; Dudu (Rafael Navarro) and Ron (Wesley). Technician: Abel Ferreira

CHELSEA: Mendy; Rudiger, Thiago Silva and Christensen (Sarr); Azpilicueta, Kanté, Kovacic (Ziyech) and Hudson-Odoi (Saul); Mount (Pulisic), Havertz and Lukaku (Werner). Technician: Thomas Tuchel