Part of a tree falls on a house in the Center-South Region of BH – Gerais

The fall of part of a tree scared the residents of two properties in Bairro Carmo, in the Center-South region of Belo Horizonte, this Saturday (12/2). Because of the cutting of the branches, the power had to be turned off.
Residents called Cemig and the Fire Department, which arrived at the scene in the early afternoon. The power had to be turned off at 2:40 pm for work to begin. “The cut has not yet been completed. I’m working with flashlights. They believe it will take another two hours,” he said around 7 pm. Residents were still without light. “The transformer is next door. He was barely hit. There is no forecast (for the power to be turned back on,” he said.
“The request to cut this tree in the old city hall, but they never resolved it. Until now”, complained the building manager.
At 9:14 pm, Cemig’s press office informed that a team is going to the address to carry out the reconnection. The forecast for the end of the service is until 22:00. “The company emphasizes that, due to the large number of objects, such as tree branches thrown over the network due to the constant rains of the last few days, the company’s priority is to act to avoid accidents with the population, mainly caused by broken cables and falling trees,” the company said.
wanted by State of Mines, the Municipality of Belo Horizonte reported that the branches had already been collected. Asked about the residents’ old complaint, the city government replied that “during the weekend shift, it was not possible to check if there was a previous request for the address”.