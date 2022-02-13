Partido Novo decides to expel councilor Janaína Lima after fight in the City Council of SP; Cris Monteiro is suspended for one year | São Paulo

The New Ethics Commission decided to expel councilor Janaína Lima from the party and suspend councilor Cris Monteiro for a year. The decision came after the two parliamentarians got involved in a fight on November 10, 2021, when the vote on the Municipal Pension Reform took place.

Councilors can appeal against the decision to the party’s National Directory within ten days.

In a post published on her social media, this Sunday morning (13), councilor Janaína Lima regretted the decision and said she had no right to defend herself.

“I receive this decision with sadness and a feeling of strong injustice, considering that my right to ample defense, a basic principle of democracy, has been denied,” he said.

Fight between councilors Cris Monteiro and Janaína Lima, from Partido Novo, in the Municipal Chamber of SP.

During the suspension period, councilor Cris Monteiro will be able to continue participating in plenary sessions and maintain the right to vote. However, she will not be able to integrate the House committees (permanent or CPIs), act in the leadership of the acronym, nor participate in any partisan act. THE G1 could not contact the councilor until the last update of this report.

The discussion started in the plenary, in a disagreement over the speech time of each one, and followed with confusion between the two in the bathroom of the Chamber. Cris claims that she was pushed against the wall of the Chamber’s bathroom and grabbed by the neck, until she fell to the floor.

On February 10, the Internal Affairs Department of the Chamber of São Paulo rejected the requests for the impeachment of councilors Janaina Lima and Cris Monteiro, both from Novo.

The Corregedoria admitted, however, the request to to sue the two parliamentarians with the suspension of the prerogatives of the councilors. Both Janaina Lima and Cris Monteiro can stay up to 6 months without occupying the presidency or vice presidency of any committee of the Chamber.

In addition, they would lose the right to speak in the small office, when councilors talk about free topics. And they still could not be rapporteurs for any project during that period.

The councilors can appeal, and the decision on a possible cassation be taken to the plenary.

In a note, councilor Janaina Lima said that she received the decision with tranquility and that she will present her defense to avoid the suspension of prerogatives.

Councilwoman Cris Monteiro said through her advice that she accepted the decision, and that she will not comment.

“I make public the decision of the Party Ethics Commission that concluded by my compulsory withdrawal from the NOVO party. I receive with sadness and a feeling of strong injustice such decision, considering that my right to ample defense, a basic principle of democracy, has been denied.

Only irrefutable evidence would justify such a conclusion, which is not the case. This result was arrived at without evidentiary instruction, in an inquisitive way, without being allowed any chance of defense, since I did not even have the opportunity to be heard. Such a gesture undermines the image of an institution in which an independent collegiate body should respect democratic values.

I have a clear conscience and I continue to believe in the principles that made me join NOVO – transparency, honesty, legal certainty, democracy, freedom and liberalism. It wasn’t me who changed. Neither do my beliefs.

I thank the members, because together we wrote unforgettable chapters of our lives. Nothing will separate us!

New political paths are opening up, intending to continue the serious work that has always marked my trajectory and was recognized by my peers.

I maintain the commitment to look after the interests of the citizens of São Paulo who have placed their trust in my name. They are the ones I represent.”

Facade of the São Paulo City Council.