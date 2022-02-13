PF launches operation to inspect wood shipments at the Port of Manaus, with the participation of foreign police officers and Ibama

The Federal Police launches, on the afternoon of this Friday (11/2), an operation to inspect wood shipments in the port of Manaus. The operation aims to put into practice the knowledge acquired in the course, such as identifying possible fraud in the shipment, from the conference of species, volumes and information contained in the wood documentation.

About 30 federal police officers, IBAMA agents and, as students, representatives from Colombia, Spain, the United States, France, the Netherlands, Panama, Paraguay, Portugal and Russia are participating in the operation, in addition to a guest professor at the Federal Technological University of Paraná. , which developed software capable of identifying the species of the tree with a simple photo of a piece of wood made from a cell phone, thus avoiding one of the most common types of fraud in illegal wood trafficking.



–Continues after advertising–

The operation is the last stage of the course offered to customs officers in Latin America, Europe and the USA on wood inspection, which took place between February 7th and 11th, at the Center for Integration and Improvement in Environmental Police – Ciapa, a police base federal government in the heart of the Amazon rainforest. Once the course has been completed, the Madeira de Lei Project continues with the police integration in the fight against the international trafficking of wood.

The Legal Wood Project has the support of EL PACTO Europa-Latino América – Assistance Program Against Transnational Organized Crime, which recognizes the priority of the Federal Police in effectively fighting the international trafficking of wood. The organization aims to carry out joint operations between Latin America and Member States of the European Union, in collaboration with Europol.