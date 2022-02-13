PIS/Pasep: Payment will be doubled in 2022

THE PIS/Pasep has been paid to workers since February 8th. Citizens who work with a formal contract are receiving the PIS benefit. Next Tuesday (15), it will be the public servant’s turn to start receiving the benefit of Pasep. The salary bonus paid in 2022 refers to the base year 2020.

While the allowance amounts are being released, the Federal Savings Bank it is also allowing legal workers to withdraw their benefit quotas. So that there is no confusion, it is necessary to understand that the PIS/Pasep salary bonus is not the same thing as the PIS/Pasep. See more below.

Payment of the PIS/Pasep allowance

To receive the allowance, the worker must:

be registered in PIS/Pasep for at least 5 years;

for at least 5 years; Have been paid for at least 30 days of work in 2020;

Have received, on average, a maximum of 2 monthly minimum wages in 2020;

Have the data updated by the employee in the Annual Report (RAIS) of the Federal Government.

The amount of the benefit varies from R$101 to R$1,212 in 2022, depending on the number of months worked in the base year. In this way, the more time worked, the greater the amount of the allowance.

PIS payment schedule

The worker with a formal contract receives the benefit from Caixa Econômica according to the month of his/her birthday:

Birth month Pay day January february 8 February February, 10th March February 15th April February 17th May February 22 June February, 24 July March, 15 August March 17 September March 22 October March 24 November March 29th December March 31

Pasep payment calendar

The public servant receives the benefit from Banco do Brasil according to the final number of the NIS:

end of registration Pay day 0 February 15th 1 February 15th two February 17th 3 February 17th 4 February 22 5 February, 24 6 March, 15 7 March 17 8 March 22 9 March 24

Payment of PIS/Pasep Quotas

The shares of PIS/Pasep are available to citizens who worked with a formal contract between 1971 and October 4, 1988. If the holder has already died, his heir or dependent can withdraw the benefit.

To find out if you are entitled to the benefit, just consult the application or website of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS), or on Caixa Econômica’s internet banking.

The amounts will be available for withdrawal until June 1, 2025.