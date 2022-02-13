PIS/PASEP salary bonus of up to R$1,212 will have 2 new payments this week

Attention workers! As informed here on the site, the payment of the PIS/Pasep salary bonus, base year 2020, already has an approved official calendar. The benefit release schedule has already started.

Last Tuesday (08), for example, those born in January were able to receive the amount of up to R$1,212. On Thursday (10), the payment was released for those born in February. Payment will be made by Caixa Econômica Federal for workers linked to PIS, and payment of Pasep will continue to be made by Banco do Brasil.

Now, two new batches of payments will be released this week. According to the payment schedule (see below), those born in March and April will be able to withdraw during this new week that begins.

Next Tuesday (15), those born in March will be able to withdraw PIS. Next Thursday (17), payment will be released for those born in April.

PIS Calendar in 2022

born in Withdrawal released day January 08/02/2022 February 02/10/2022 March 02/15/2022 April 02/17/2022 May 02/22/2022 June 02/24/2022 July 03/15/2022 August 03/17/2022 September 03/22/2022 October 03/24/2022 November 03/29/2022 December 03/31/2022

Pasep Calendar in 2022

end of registration Withdrawal released day 0 02/15/2022 1 02/15/2022 two 02/17/2022 3 02/17/2022 4 02/22/2022 5 02/24/2022 6 03/15/2022 7 03/17/2022 8 03/22/2022 9 03/24/2022

What is the allowance amount?

At most, the worker can receive an amount equivalent to one minimum wage, currently R$ 1,212. If the beneficiary has not worked for 12 months, a lower amount proportional to the time worked will be transferred.

How to withdraw the allowance?

PIS (Caixa Econômica Federal):

At Caixa branches, with photo identification;

With the Citizen Card, at ATMs and lottery.

Pasep (Bank of Brazil):

At Banco do Brasil branches, with identification document;

By automatic transfer to the account of the institution’s customer.

Who is entitled?

When considering that the payments will be accrued for the base year 2020, the worker needs to:

be registered in PIS/Pasep for at least five years;

for at least five years; Have received in 2020, average monthly remuneration of up to two minimum wages;

Have worked in 2020, with a formal contract, for 30 consecutive days, or not; and

Have the information updated by employers in the Annual Social Information Report (Rais).

How do I know if I’m entitled?

For PIS (private company worker):

In the Worker Cashier App;

At the site from the box;

from the box; Through the Caixa service phone: 0800 726 0207.

For Pasep (public server):

By telephone at the Banco do Brasil call center: 4004-0001 (capitals and metropolitan regions);

0800 729 0001 (other cities);

0800 729 0088 (hearing impaired).

How to find your PIS number

To check the amount to be received, you must have your PIS number at hand. If you don’t know your number, you can check it on the Meu INSS portal. The first step, when entering the site, is to log in with your gov.br account.

When logging in, you will only need to open the “My Registration” page. It contains all your information associated with the gov.br system, which includes your PIS number. It is a very easy process that allows you to consult with your bank.

The beginning of the payment of the allowance begins in February and extends until the end of March, with workers receiving in order, from their date of birth, until the list ends with those born in December.

It should be clear that the beginning of the payment process does not mean that this payment will be made immediately. The federal government has until December 29 to complete all 2020-equivalent payments.

For more information, you can call the number 158, and have access to Alô Trabalhador, which answers questions about the salary bonus and other questions relevant to Brazilian workers.