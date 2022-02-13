Pix: ‘Leaks will happen with some frequency’, says Campos Neto | Economy

Writing 1Billion Financial Education “Leaks will happen with some frequency”, says Campos Neto about Pix

The president of the Central Bank (BC), Roberto Campos Neto, said that cases of data leakage related to Pix should happen with some frequency. The monetary authority does not want to trivialize the occurrences and will attack them all, just as it will continue to publicize the cases.

“As we understand that this world of data will grow exponentially, leaks will happen with some frequency. Friday (11) at a meeting promoted by Esfera Brasil, in São Paulo.

Campos Neto also stressed that none of the three cases already recorded of data leakage from Pix keys exposed sensitive user data and that they did not affect the security of the system.

“It is important to understand that the leaks that have Pix data are not relevant in the sense that they are not so sensitive data. For example, we have leaks, sometimes, which is the CPF name, but the name and CPF have it in the receipt person’s check”, said the BC president.

He continued: “No one has been harmed by any leaks, yet the Central Bank has decided to announce all data leaks.”

Pix keys on target

There have already been three cases of information leaks from Pix since the launch of the real-time payment system in November 2020.

The first was registered in August 2021 at the Sergipe bank, Banese, in which data linked to 414,526 Pix keys were potentially exposed. This case was made public in September last year.

The second incident involved leaking data from 160,147 Pix keys linked to Access Soluções de Pagamento. The case took place in December 2021 and was released by the BC in January.

The third case exposed registration data linked to 2,112 Pix keys from Logbank Soluções de Pagamento. The incident, which took place between the 24th and 25th of January, was disclosed last week.