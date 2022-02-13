PM confirms fan’s death near Allianz Parque after Palmeiras’ defeat at the World Cup

One person died in the vicinity of the Allianz Parque stadium, west of the city, after clashes between fans of the palm trees who watched on television the FIFA Interclub World Cup decisionthis Saturday afternoon, 12.

Dante Luís died after being shot in the abdomen region. He even received cardiac massage from people who were close, still in the vicinity of the stadium. He was taken to the Hospital das Clínicas in serious condition. The confirmation of death was made by the Military Police to the Estadão. The PM also reported that the shooter, a prison guard, was arrested and had the weapon seized. The case was registered at the 91st DP, in the west zone. The objective of the Police is to discover the circumstances of the crime. The PM also reported a second arrest, of a man who had tried to run over police officers.

The total number of injured in the clashes is not yet known. Band footage shows a man in a green shirt running with a gun and being chased by other fans. “The images are clear with the armed man. He is identified and arrested. This is a job that the Civil Police and our police station always do, with regard to violence between the fans”, explains delegate Cesar Saad, head of the Police Station for Repression and Analysis of Sports Intolerance Crimes (Drade).

During the riot, rocks and bars were thrown by the fans at the police, who were cornered before receiving support from the Military Police’s Shock and Cavalry Battalion. The cameras also recorded several fights between the fans. In one of them, a young man wearing a shirt from a uniformed crowd was beaten by six other members of the crowd.

Shield-wielding police managed to disperse fans with rubber bullets and bombs. There was turmoil and rush. Ambulances from the Emergency Medical Assistance Service (SAMU) rescued other injured Palmeiras. The Public Security Secretariat reported that “images will be analyzed to identify others involved. Police forces continue to monitor the region to prevent and intervene in possible new actions.”

There is still no precise information about the beginning of the confusion. The clashes took place during the dispersion of the fans, after the defeat of the Palmeiras to Chelsea 2-1 in the final played in the United Arab Emirates.