President-elect of Chile wants Lula in office after getting rid of Bolsonaro

Gabriel Boric must invite former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) to participate in his inauguration in Chile. The decision by the president-elect of Chile to call the PT came after Jair Bolsonaro refused the invitation to go to Santiago on March 11.

Boric is a leftist politician and the current Brazilian ruler does not seem willing to keep in touch. Lula did not hide from anyone that he was very happy with the Chilean’s victory. However, despite the honor, the PT will have to refuse the invitation. This is because he doesn’t think it’s “good manners” to go to presidential inaugurations. The information is from the newspaper O Globo.

Former foreign minister Celso Amorim, the former president’s main international advisor, received an invitation to participate in meetings in Santiago. However, he will not be able to participate because he has a trip to Mexico scheduled in early March.

Left-wing presidents are rooting for Lula to beat Bolsonaro

In addition to Chile, Mexico has signaled that it will be rooting for the PT to defeat the current president. Andrés Manuel López Obrador received Dilma Rousseff last year. And he also chose an ambassador in favor of human rights to stay in Brasilia.

Argentina also wants the former Brazilian president back in office, so much so that it received him in December at a major event in Plaza de Mayo. Germany, France and Spain are waiting for Bolsonaro’s defeat and PT’s return to power.

