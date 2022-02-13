President of Ukraine and Biden talk about crisis today – 02/13/2022

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will speak by phone “in the coming hours” with his US counterpart Joe Biden about the crisis between Russia and Western countries over the situation in Ukraine, his cabinet announced today.

“In the next few hours, President Volodymyr Zelenskywill talk about the security situation and current diplomatic efforts aimed at de-escalation, with US President Joe Biden,” Ukrainian President Press Secretary Sergiy Nikiforov said on Facebook.

After a frenzy of phone calls between Western leaders and Moscow yesterday, diplomatic efforts failed to defuse tensions over the Ukraine crisis.

Biden and Vladimir Putin, Russian president, spoke yesterday by phone about the situation. Biden warned Putin of “severe costs” Russia would face if it invaded Ukraine.

Putin, for his part, said the suspected attack on Ukraine was “provocative speculation”.

The Russian leader also spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron, who warned him that “sincere dialogue is not compatible with a military escalation” in Ukraine, the French presidency said.

On Friday, the White House national security adviser said the offensive was a “very, very real possibility.” US officials do not rule out that Russia will make this decision even during the Beijing Winter Olympics, which end on February 20.

Zelensky said yesterday that the US comments were too alarmist, although he acknowledged the risk of an invasion.

The crisis arose after the deployment of more than 100,000 Russian troops to the border with Ukraine several weeks ago.

Moscow has repeatedly denied that it wants to attack the former Soviet republic, but demands certain security guarantees, including that NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) does not admit Ukraine, a non-negotiable point for the West, among its members.

* With AFP