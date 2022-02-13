PRF and DNIT confirm complete interdiction of BR-365 in Patos de Minas

The BR-365, in the stretch of km 427 in Ponte dos Vieiras, between Patos de Minas and Patrocínio, is completely closed this Sunday (13/02). The information was confirmed by Patos Notícias with the DNIT (National Department of Transport Infrastructure). According to the agency, there is erosion on the road with risk of collapse.

The PRF also confirmed the information. The official ban took place at 11:20 am and there is no release date.

On Thursday (10) there was a significant erosion on the edges of the highway. The rainwater opened a hole below the pavement. In the last few hours, according to the DNIT, the erosion process has increased.

The teams are still mobilized to find a solution.

The ban situation can change at any time. Patos Notícias will keep this report (in this same link) always updated with the most recent information.

Detour

The detour option, with about 198 km, is through the BR-354. At the popcorn interchange, the driver must access the BR-354/352 and continue to the interchange with the MG-230, in Rio Paranaíba. Then, travel to Serra do Salitre, where you will access the BR-146 and finally the BR-365 in Santana de Patos. The entire stretch of the bypass is paved.

Heads up: The Santana de Patos Bridge, towards Campo Alegre, is submerged, with no possibility of traffic. Therefore, rural detours, which pass through this bridge, are unfeasible.