problems consulting the allowance? take your doubts

The payment of the PIS salary bonus started on February 8th and Pasep starts on the 15th of this month. Since the announcement of the release of the money, some Brazilians complain about the difficulty in being able to check the value of the benefit. Or even find out if they have already received the salary bonus amounts.

Checking the PIS/Pasep balance can be done by calling 158 or using the Digital Work Card application. More than 23 million Brazilians will receive the salary bonus.

PIS/Pasep consultation

First of all, it is good to clarify who is entitled to receive PIS/Pasep. These are workers who have been enrolled in the program for at least five years. Another requirement is that they have received a maximum of two minimum wages in the reference year of payment.

Another detail: only those who worked for at least 30 days during the base year receive the PIS/Pasep salary bonus. Thus, the value is proportional to the time worked.

In other words, those who worked the full 12 months receive more. The maximum amount is one minimum wage. Another requirement is that the data be reported by the employer in the Annual Report of Social Information (Rais). Or also by eSocial.

Therefore, if even with all the requirements met the query is still not possible, the problem may be in the data provided in Rais. In addition, the update deadline has also already expired on September 30th.

Another common failure is the PIS number not being on the Digital Work Card. In these cases, to resolve the problem, it is necessary to speak directly with the employer and ask for the correction or inclusion of the PIS/Pasep number.

Benefit amounts are available for withdrawal until December 29. PIS is paid by Caixa Econômica to workers in the private sector. Pasep is paid to public servants through Banco do Brasil.