Project generates 600% growth in Brazilian game exports

The Brazil Games report, by the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (Apex-Brasil) and the Brazilian Association of Electronic Game Developers (Abragames), informs that the country exported US$ 53 million in games and earned US$ 2.18 billion from the video game market in 2021.

Called Brazil Games, the initiative aims to train companies to export products safely and insert Brazilian entrepreneurs in the international scenario of game production.



–Continues after advertising–

“The games market is 100% exporting in nature, that is, its digital format has the potential for its services and products to be easily distributed. Through our actions and the quality of the Brazilian workforce, Brazilian game products and services are present today in 95% of the countries around the world”, informed the president of Abragames, Rodrigo Terra.

Currently, about 140 companies are part of the project. Among them, Aiyra, from Niterói (RJ), which works in game development and has been exporting its services through Brazil Games for about three years. The enterprise mainly provides personalized, educational games and publicity actions.

One of the focuses of the initiative is to include Brazilian producers in the metaverse – a digital universe that uses technologies such as virtual reality and haptic stimuli to insert the user into immersive digital environments.

“Games work with world creation. And the metaverse is the evolution of that, in which the tools of technology are used to live in other realities, other than just this physics as we know it. With the great potential we have in our game development services, I’m sure we have the competence and technology necessary to make Brazil one of the main creative actors in the metaverse”, Terra informed.



–Continues after advertising–

Related