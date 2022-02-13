Pucinelli surpasses the top 100 Cecchinato in Rio quali

Invited to qualify for the Rio Open, Pucinelli had his first experience in an ATP tournament Photo: Fotojump

Rio de Janeiro – RJ) – Invited to compete in the Rio Open qualifier, Matheus Pucinelli made the best use of his first experience in a top-tier tournament. The 20-year-old young man from São Paulo and 282nd in the ranking eliminated Italian Marco Cecchinato, former top 20 and current 92nd place, with partials of 6/7 (5-7), 6/2 and 6/4 in 2h29 of departure.

This was also the Pucinelli’s first win against a top 100 opponent. Until then, he had lost to Argentines Federico Coria and Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the challengers of Montevideo and Campinas last year, but without being able to advance.

Pucinelli now needs just one more victory to enter the main draw of the ATP 500 played on the clay courts of the Jockey Club Brasileiro. His opponent in the final round of quali will be Colombian Daniel Galan, 113th in the ranking, who beat Argentine Tomas Etcheverry 6/3 and 6/2. The confrontation between Pucinelli and Galan is unprecedented on the circuit.

THE invitation to Pucinelli in quali came after the season of clear evolution on the circuit that he had in 2021. The Campinas player started the year in 689th position and reached 270th place, the best of his career. He played in five ITF finals, winning three professional titles at the future level, and also won 16 more challenger games, notably in a semifinal in Santiago.

Heide falls on debut, Luz and Wild also play

Another Brazilian on the court at the beginning of this Saturday’s round was Gustavo Heide from São Paulo, a 19-year-old guest and 471st in the ranking, who was surpassed by Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic, number 64 in the world and top 1 in the quali, with partials of 6/4 and 6/2.

Two national representatives are also working to complement the round. Orlando Luz, 291st in the ranking, faces Bolivian Hugo Dellien, 103rd. Thiago Wild, from Paraná, ranked 121st, faces Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena, 3rd in the quali and 78th in the world.