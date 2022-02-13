Queiroga asks parents to take their children to vaccinate against covid-19

posted on 02/12/2022 13:18



(credit: Walterson Rosa/MS)

When participating in an act of vaccination against covid-19 in Maceió (AL), this Saturday (12/2), the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, asked parents and guardians to take their children aged 5 to 11 years to take the immunizer. With a rate of vaccination of children considered slow by specialists, only 3.4 million children received the first dose of the immunizer.

“We are going to make vaccines available to parents and I urge every parent to take their children to the vaccination room,” said the minister, who vaccinated two children at the event.

Although Queiroga has defended the non-compulsory vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 years, the request made to parents goes against what the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, defends, who said he will not vaccinate his 11-year-old daughter Laura.

This Friday (11), the Ministry of Health announced the contracting of over 2 million doses of Pfizer’s pediatric vaccine, which is already applied in the country in age groups from 5 to 11 years. With the addition of the units, the folder has already acquired 22 million immunizations from Pfizer intended for the pediatric public.

Queiroga guaranteed that by next Tuesday, February 15, the ministry will distribute enough vaccines to apply the first dose to all children aged 5 to 11 years in the country.

fourth dose

The minister also took the opportunity to criticize the application of a fourth dose of the vaccine against covid-19 at the moment. So far, the Ministry of Health only recommends the fourth dose for immunosuppressed people over 12 years of age. However, the government of the state of São Paulo has indicated that it will adhere to the application of the additional dose in the elderly over 60 years, regardless of whether or not there is a recommendation from the federal government.

“Before we want to apply the fourth dose without scientific evidence, let’s move forward with the application of the third dose of vaccine. Brazil applied the booster dose to about 30% of its population. We need to advance in its application and not want to apply a fourth dose without still having solid scientific evidence”, criticized Queiroga.

According to a survey by the Extraordinary Secretariat to Combat Covid-19 (Secovid), 54 million Brazilians are already able to take the booster dose, while more than 21.5 million Brazilians are late to receive the second dose of the vaccine.