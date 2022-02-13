The Central Bank (BC) announced a new website for those who want to check if they are entitled to receive money forgotten in the bank.

The Values ​​Receivable System (SVR) will be available from the 14th of February. The forecast is that, at this first moment, around R$ 3.9 billion will be returned to individuals and companies.

In January, the BC had launched the consultation by Registrato, a service also used for consulting financial information.

It is possible to see data such as loans and financing contracted, returned checks and a list of registered Pix keys.

However, due to the high number of simultaneous accesses, the site was offline.

Released registration to receive forgotten money in the bank; learn to do

To register on the new Central Bank website, it is necessary to have a login on the gov.br platform, however, to ensure access security, it is necessary to have a silver or gold security level.

There are three levels of security within the platform: bronze, silver and gold. However, only the last two allow access to more secure public services.

To gain access to the silver level, the user needs to validate the data in an accredited internet banking or facial biometric registration for photo conference in the bases of the National Driver’s License (CNH).

However, for the gold level, a few more verifications by the platform are required. Validation by the gov.br application is required for the photo conference in the Electoral Justice bases.

Another way to have the highest level is to have a digital certificate compatible with ICP-Brasil, which works as a virtual identity document and allows digital signature of documents.

After registering at the silver or gold level, it is necessary to access the website valorareceber.bcb.gov.br and use the CPF or CNPJ to carry out the consultation.

If there is money to be received, you will be informed of a new date to request the available money, starting March 7th.

However, if the system is not accessed on the correct date, a new appointment must be made.

